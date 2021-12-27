Abigail Breslin observes ‘grief is a tricky little monster’ during first Christmas since father’s death from Covid

Abigail Breslin has shared a message with fans as she experiences her first Christmas after the death of her father.

Michael Breslin died from Covid-19 in February this year, aged 78. Abigail, star of films including Little Miss Sunshine, said this holiday season had been a “weird one”.

“My first holiday season sans my dada,” the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram on Christmas Eve.

“I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend… I’m truly blessed,” she added. “But it’s hard to know I can’t call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse.”

She said that “some days are harder than others” and acknowledged that grief is “a tricky little monster”.

“I wish there was an expiration date to missing someone… but I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he’d be saying right now,” she said.

She concluded her message by telling her followers that if they were also missing someone during the Christmas period, “I see you, I hear you and you’re not alone.”

