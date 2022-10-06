Abhishek Bachchan is known for his witty responses to trolls and hardly ever looses his cool, but the actor recently stormed off the sets of the comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai after a joke went too far. The actor reportedly left everyone shocked as he left the sets of the show while shooting as a comedian made a joke about his father Amitabh Bachchan.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, comedian Paritosh Tripathi made a joke on the expense of Amitabh Bachchan which did not go down well with Abhishek. He immediately asked the makers to stop shooting, leaving hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Kusha Kapila completely shocked. An angry Jr Bachchan reportedly said, “It’s getting a bit too much. I’m all game for myself. I get it, but let’s not get to parents and all that. Mujh tak jokes rakh lena, pitaji ko lekar me thoda sensitive ho jaata hu. Vo mere pita hai, mujhe acha nahi lagta.”

The comedian tried to calm Abhishek down, but he reportedly said, “Thodi izzat deni chahiye. Comedy ke daayare me itna bhi nahi karna chahiye, hum log aaj kal beh jaate hai.” Is it all a part of the show, or did Bachchan really storm off the show? One can only find out when the episode airs.

Source Link : Abhishek Bachchan Walks Out Of 'Case Toh Banta Hai' Sets After They Joke About Amitabh Bachchan; 'I’m Not A Fool'