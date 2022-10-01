Abhishek Bachchan Shares Morphed ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ Poster; Goofs Up While Supporting Wife Aishwarya Rai

One of the most expensive and hyped films of the year, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 finally hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. The Mani Ratnam magnum opus is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel and features some of the biggest stars of the industry. Just as the hype created ahead of the release, the audience flocked to the theatres to watch the magnificent visual treat on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media to cheer for his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress plays a dual role in the movie; the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar and the love interest of Aditha Karikalan as well as Mandakini Devi, Nandini’s deaf and mute mother.

While supporting his wife, Abhishek shared a morphed poster of Ponniyin Selvan: 1, seemingly a fan art. He also misspelt Aishwarya Rai in the caption. The actor wrote, ”The day is finally here! PS 1 in theatres today, congratulations to the team who’ve put in years of hard work & excellence in making this masterpiece. Best wishes on the release! #PonniyinSelvan1 #AishwariyaRaiBachchan #ManiRatnam”

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is creating waves at the box office in Tamil Nadu. According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the Mani Ratnam directorial minted Rs 25.86 crore in Tamil Nadu and outperformed RRR and Vikram by doing so. On the other hand, the film delivered an underwhelming performance in the Hindi belt as it collected only Rs 1.75 crores, as per Box Office India.

