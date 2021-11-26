Abhishek Bachchan On Replacing Saswata Chatterjee In 'Bob Biswas': See The Movie, Then Decide

Fans made a lot of noise when YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 dropped without any trace of the original Rakesh aka Bunty which was played (and immortalized) by Abhishek Bachchan. A similar debate erupted on social media when Bachchan was presented in and as Bob Biswas and in the shoes of Saswata Chatterjee who made an indelible mark with a small character in Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani. Now it is known that the new film is a spin-off of the hit thriller, exploring the character of the contract killer in depths but fans, upon seeing the trailer, missed Chatterjee who made the role memorable and is the reason behind it’s impact on pop culture.

But it’s a good thing that Bachchan is not here to besmirch the existing canvas of work. That’s right, The Big Bull star has finally broken his silence about doing the Diya Annapurna Ghosh directorial and told BollywoodLife, “Sujoy made a movie called Kahaani, which had a character called Bob Biswas, which was played brilliant by Saswata (Saswata Chatterjee). It’s so brilliant because even after 10 years, that 8-minute role is being talked about. We’re not trying to replace him, improve on what he did or ruin his work. We’ve made another story.”

Talking about the tendency to pass judgments before seeing the material he stated, “why not see the movie first, then decide.” The actor also stated if the film doesn’t stand tall to the expectations of the fans “then 10,000 such allegations are justified and we will have to accept it. “We also have to understand, this is a commercial art,” he went on to add.

“There are financial decisions that we’re making, you have to find that balance between commerce and art – that could be in casting, production or mounting, right? That debate will go on forever, the point is we forget one very small aspect – choice, it’s her choice (pointing to Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the Director, who was also a part of the interview). She was very clear that this is a new world she wants, so we forget that.”

Bachchan further explained that When Ghosh wrote this film (Bob Biswas), he was certain that he wanted a re-interpretation of the hitman that appeared in the Vidya Balan film and “he gave it to Diya to make. Now, she brings her interpretation to it. You have to allow a person to have the freedom of choice of their own creativity. And she saw Bob in me. We’re still talking about Saswata’s work because he already immortalised it. All we’re saying is see this Bob from a fresh perspective.”

Not just that, he also revealed that Ghosh had originally offered him the part back in the day. “Many years ago, Sujoy had spoken to me about a contract killer and policeman and I want you to play the contract killer. But, I had to shoot for Bol Bachchan in 2-3 months and couldn’t do it. So, he said that he’ll make another movie and he made Kahaani and that contract killer was Bob Biswas. Now, I didn’t know that, he told me much later that he had approached me for that role. That’s okay, I think he made a great film with Kahaani. But that was the film he wanted to make,” he added.

Bob Biswas also features Chitrangada Singh and Samara Tijori in pivotal roles. It is all set to release on ZEE5 on December 3.

