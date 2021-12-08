Abhishek Bachchan On His Struggle In Bollywood: 'I Was Replaced In Countless Films'

Abhishek Bachchan, who completed two decades in the industry last year, has managed to come a long way in his career. Despite being born in a filmy family, Abhishek’s journey in Bollywood has been a roller-coaster ride with many ups and downs. But the 45-year-old actor continues to give his best whenever he is facing the camera, and his recent release ‘Bob Biswas’ is proof.

A spin-off of Vidya Balan’s film ‘Kahaani’ that featured Saswata Chatterjee in the titular character, Abhishek not only faced criticism for replacing the former mentioned actor but also carried the burden of living up to the expectations. While the film opened to mixed reviews, Abhishek did impress the audience with his stellar performance, while a section of fans still continued to compare him with Chatterjee.

Talking about nepotism, Abhishek did agree about his ‘privilege’ but also walked down the memory lane and talked about his struggles on The Ranveer Show podcast. Calling the industry a business, Junior Bachchan said, “I have been at the end when I didn’t get a job, and when I was replaced in countless films. I was getting calls from certain makers and six months later, when my films haven’t done well, not only do they not pick up phone calls, they don’t call back. It is important to understand that it is not personal. If you are worth it, they will call you.”

Abhishek, who shares a close bond with his father (Amitabh Bachchan), whom he hails as his biggest motivation, was all praise for his work ethic. “He’s paid his dues and he continues to at the age of almost 80. Works 16-18 hours a day. It is not easy, man. You’ve got to stay humble. It is your work that counts,” Abhishek added. Meanwhile, just days before the film’s release, the veteran actor even had taken to social media to appreciate his son Abhishek’s performance in the recently-released ‘Bob Biswas’. “I am proud to say you are my son!” Big B wrote.

Helmed by debutant filmmaker Diya Ghosh, the plot of the movie revolves around the titular character, a contract killer Bob Biswas. Despite early criticism, the film has been receiving decent reviews on social media with many fans applauding Abhishek’s performance.

