Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph says she was fired from a TV pilot for not being ‘Black enough’

Posted on April 7, 2022 0

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph has reflected on the racism she experienced at the beginning of her career in a new interview.

The 65-year-old actor, known for her roles in sitcoms of the 1990s like Designing Women and Moesha, has gained newfound popularity in the ABC mockumentary set in a Philadelphia public school.

However, she revealed she was once dropped from the pilot episode of a TV show after a producer apparently told her she wasn’t “Black enough”.

Speaking about trying to get roles in the 1980s, Ralph said: “People’s thinking was not very inclusive. You [had] directors who were still trying to tell you how to be Black.”

“I was fired from a pilot because the producer told me I was ‘not Black enough,’” she told People magazine. “Those were his words. It was horrible. I can still remember the way I felt.”

In a recent appearance on the US chat show The View, Ralph spoke about a time she’d experienced the opposite reaction when a casting director told her they didn’t know what to do with her because she was Black.

“[I] had a memorable audition with a big casting director who looked at me and said, ‘Everybody knows you’re a beautiful, talented, Black girl. But what do I do with a beautiful, talented, Black girl? Do I put you in a movie with Tom Cruise? Do you kiss? Who goes to see that movie?’” she said during her 4 March appearance.

Ralph refused to name the casting director, saying: “Why bother? Look at me now.

“I left that audition with some of the best ammunition. Everybody knew I was a beautiful, talented, Black girl and I should be in the movies with the likes of a ‘Tom Cruise,’ and he should kiss me.”

Abbott Elementary is available to watch now on Disney+.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph says she was fired from a TV pilot for not being ‘Black enough’