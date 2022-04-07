Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph says she was fired from a TV pilot for not being ‘Black enough’

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph has reflected on the racism she experienced at the beginning of her career in a new interview.

The 65-year-old actor, known for her roles in sitcoms of the 1990s like Designing Women and Moesha, has gained newfound popularity in the ABC mockumentary set in a Philadelphia public school.

However, she revealed she was once dropped from the pilot episode of a TV show after a producer apparently told her she wasn’t “Black enough”.

Speaking about trying to get roles in the 1980s, Ralph said: “People’s thinking was not very inclusive. You [had] directors who were still trying to tell you how to be Black.”

“I was fired from a pilot because the producer told me I was ‘not Black enough,’” she told People magazine. “Those were his words. It was horrible. I can still remember the way I felt.”

In a recent appearance on the US chat show The View, Ralph spoke about a time she’d experienced the opposite reaction when a casting director told her they didn’t know what to do with her because she was Black.

“[I] had a memorable audition with a big casting director who looked at me and said, ‘Everybody knows you’re a beautiful, talented, Black girl. But what do I do with a beautiful, talented, Black girl? Do I put you in a movie with Tom Cruise? Do you kiss? Who goes to see that movie?’” she said during her 4 March appearance.

Ralph refused to name the casting director, saying: “Why bother? Look at me now.

“I left that audition with some of the best ammunition. Everybody knew I was a beautiful, talented, Black girl and I should be in the movies with the likes of a ‘Tom Cruise,’ and he should kiss me.”

Abbott Elementary is available to watch now on Disney+.

