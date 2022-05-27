ABBA Voyage: How to get tickets

ABBA Voyage premiered last night in London to rapturous applause and fanfare with the famous group there in person to witness this amazing animatronic concert.

Blink and you could be back to Abba’s final concert at Wembley Arena in 1979 but this time it took place at a specially built arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The light show was something to behold, digital versions of Anna, Agnetha, Benny and Björn took centre stage with an array of hits belted out by the group was something not to be missed for Abba fans young and old.

The avatars are accompanied by a live band, which has been put together by former Klaxons keyboardist James Righton and features BRIT nominee Little Boots.

The good news is there’s still to get tickets and here’s how you can grab yours, but be quick, they’re selling out fast!

Tickets can be bought here with availability for shows right up to 28 May 2023.

You can choose from seated, dance booth or dance floor tickets with prices from £21 .

Hotel packages are also available for those wanting overnight accommodation and prices range from £172 for a concert ticket and one overnight stay at the 3* Holiday Inn Express Stratford to £387 for the 5* Royal Horseguards Premium seated package .

Currently the last show will be on 28 May but tickets for bookings up to December 2022 going on sale on 3 November at 10am have announced that there will be more tickets available for their Voyage concerts.

Voyage is also the name of ABBA’s first album in four decades. The group announced their comeback with two new singles, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.

The album, which broke the record for most pre-orders ever and released on 5 November 2021.

ABBA Voyage is a show not to be missed, so if you fancy a night of dancing to the classics, ‘Dancing Queen, Gimme Gimme Gimme’ and a light show like nothing else, then book your tickets now.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

ABBA Voyage: How to get tickets | The Independent

ABBA have announced that there will be more tickets available for their Voyage concerts.

Following their comeback last month, ABBA announced a virtual concert series and their first album in 40 years.

Originally set to last until October 2022, ABBA Voyage is now going to run until at least December 2022.

ABBA Voyage will see the band represented on stage by digital avatars performing all their classic hits such as “Dancing Queen” and “Gimme Gimme Gimme”.

All of the concerts will take place at the purposely built ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

ABBA Voyage opens on 27 May 2022 with the digital avatars accompanied by a live band, which has been put together by former Klaxons keyboardist James Righton and features BRIT nominee Little Boots.

Voyage is also the name of ABBA’s first album in four decades. The group announced their comeback with two new singles, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.

The album, which broke the record for most pre-orders ever, will be released on 5 November.

The additional tickets will allow fans of the legendary pop group to book up to December 2022. They go on sale on 3 November at 10am.

A pre-sale is available for those who pre-ordered the Voyage album from Amazon on 1 November. There is also a priority booking window for ABBA Voyage database subscribers a day later.

All tickets for the concerts can be purchased here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ABBA Voyage: How to get tickets