Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend named Blu Earth, following Shailene Woodley split

Aaron Rodgers has been rumoured to have a new girlfriend, named Blu of Earth, following his split with ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley.

According to Side Action, a source told the publication that the 38-year-old football player has begun dating a woman who calls herself Blu of Earth, but was born with the name Charlotte Brereton.

However, the site noted that the “timeline” of their relationship is still “a little fuzzy”, after making headlines last February when he expressed his “love and gratitude” to Woodley.

“Aaron has rebounded once again,” the source said. “The timeline is a little fuzzy on this one! She calls herself Blu of Earth. Blu changed her name from her birth name, Charlotte Brereton.”

The source noted that Blu has a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Communication, “describes herself as a witch,” and “is into psychedelic drugs”.

The Side Action also shared photos of Rodgers and Blu with their arms around each other, alongside a group of friends.

As noted on her Instagram account, Blu is the host of the Deja Blu podcast, which has over 1 million downloads. According to the podcast’s description, it is “a space to dive deep into the unknown”.

“Blu is here to get raw, unscripted and unapologetic in sharing her own personal journey of awakening into her truth with the intention to help others come home into their heart,” the description continues.

She is also the co-founder of Florescence, “a modern mystery school for women to reclaim the magical, radically authentic, wise, wild, unapologetic [parts of themselves]”.

According to Blu’s bio on the school’s site, she is a student and facilitator of the Earth Temple Centre of Prayer and Shamanic Arts.

Blu and Rodger’s rumoured relationship comes after the athlete’s split from Woodley, who he was with for two years.

A source claimed to InTouch, at the time, that the NFL star and Big Little Lies star had called off their engagement because Rodgers’ football career was coming “first”.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” the source said. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Days after the breakup, Rodgers opened up about his relationship in an Instagram post, where he expressed his gratitude for Woddley and noted how she showed him what “unconditional love” is like.

“Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote in the caption.

“Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you,” he continued.

