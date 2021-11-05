Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers railed against “cancel culture” and the “woke mob,” part of a rant during a radio appearance on Friday after news that the reigning league MVP had tested positive for Covid earlier this week and wasn’t vaccinated, despite previously saying he had been “immunised”.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before the final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about me now,” Mr Rodgers said on Friday during an appearance on the “Pat McAfree show.”

Rodgers, whose positive Covid test means he’ll sit out the Packers’s Sunday game against the Kansas City Chiefs, said he avoided getting the vaccines not because he’s a “anti-vax flat earther,” but rather a “critical thinker.”

After conducting his own research, the quarterback said he became concerned about the side effects of the vaccine and an allergy to the ingredients in the Moderna and Pfizer Covid treatments, so he underwent an unnamed alternative treatment at home with “medical professionals”.

Defending his decision, Rodgers invoked the famous abortion slogan “my body, my choice,” as well as the words of civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The great MLK said, ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense,’” Mr Rodgers said, paraphrasing Dr King. The NFL star also said he’d spoken with alternative podcast host Joe Rogan for advice.

More details to come on this breaking news story.

Source Link Aaron Rodgers invokes abortion, MLK Jr and thanks Joe Rogan in rant over why he’s not vaccinated