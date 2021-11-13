Aaron Rodgers cleared to play after unvaccinated QB’s Covid diagnosis

Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to return to the field, the team confirmed on Saturday, after the unvaccinated quarterback was sidelined for a week-and-a-half due to a positive Covid diagnosis.

The 2020 league MVP caused a massive stir when it was revealed he was unvaccinated and had a case of Covid, after previously telling reporters he had been “immunised” against coronavirus.

The star QB, who will likely feature in Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, initially lashed out amid the controversy, invoking Martin Luther King, Jr. and the famous abortion rights slogan “my body, my choice” as he defended his actions.

“I realise I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before the final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about me now,” Mr Rodgers told a radio host, arguing he was not an “anti-vax flat earther,” but rather a “critical thinker” who believed he had an allergy to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

He later apologised, telling the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week that “…I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of, those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that I said.”

