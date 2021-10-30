Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 30.

Football

Mauricio Pochettino welcomed another athlete to Paris.

TODO: define component type factbox

Bukayo Saka brought up a personal landmark with Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale earned praise for a super save.

Owner Ryan Reynolds was at Wrexham for his first home game.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen fancied England’s chances.

Sam Billings was putting the work in at the T20 World Cup.

TODO: define component type factbox

David Willey celebrated his anniversary.

TODO: define component type factbox

Tennis

Good vibes only from Emma Raducanu.

TODO: define component type factbox

Coco Gauff got in the Halloween spirit.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was living his best life.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Aaron Ramsdale gets the plaudits for his super save – Saturday’s sporting social