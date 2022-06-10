Aamir Liaquat Hussain: Pakistani police investigate death of politician-turned-TV host

Police officials in Pakistan are probing the circumstances leading to the sudden death of famous televangelist-turned-politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain who was found unconscious at his Karachi home on Thursday.

The 50-year-old was found motionless at his residence by one of his employees after which he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said.

He added that the police officials are “trying to convince the family to allow the autopsy, since circumstances surrounding death are not clear”.

The police chief said he has instructed the Karachi police chief to ensure the postmortem.

Hussain’s family had denied the need for an autopsy and moved the body to the morgue, the information office for the rescue service said.

The office was alerted by Hussain’s employees who called the rescue services after finding the politician unconscious in the house.

People across Pakistan expressed shock over the death of the popular figure who had been controversial throughout his career.

Former prime minister Imran Khan expressed grief at the passing away of the politician.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of our MNA (member of national assembly) Aamir Liaquat. My condolences and prayers go to his family,” Mr Khan tweeted.

The former anchor was banned for hate speech.

He is known to have married for a third time recently to an 18-year-old but terminated the marriage publicly and acrimoniously within months.

The teen wife Dania Shah had sought divorce from him in May, accusing him of domestic abuse and being a drug addict.

He later released a video labelling the marriage a “fiasco” and denied allegations of domestic abuse and drug addiction.

Hussain was constantly caught up in political scandals while he served as member of parliament for six years — from 2002 to 2008 — and minister of state for religious affairs from 2004 to 2007 under Parvez Musharraf. He was later expelled from the political outfit Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

Additional reporting from agencies

Source Link Aamir Liaquat Hussain: Pakistani police investigate death of politician-turned-TV host