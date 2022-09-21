Aamir Khan’s Brother Faisal Says Former’s Apology Over ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Boycott Calls ‘Seems Opportunistic’

Aamir Khan dedicated himself to Laal Singh Chaddha for over a decade but it took only a week for it to be declared a failure. Despite almost favourable reviews, the Advait Chandan directorial failed to create the magic they promised ahead of the release. Some pinned it on the notorious boycott trend while some believed the movie proved to be lacklustre and failed to attract the audience to the theatres.

While the buzz around Laal Singh Chaddha seems to be dying down, Aamir Khan’s younger brother Faizal Khan has now revealed his honest views on the film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, and also got candid about the veteran actor’s apology for his ‘intolerance’ comment that started the entire boycott campaign on social media against the movie.

In an interview with Times Of India, Faizal Khan said got candid about his brother’s apology and believed that it was ‘right for him to apologize’. ”You become a better human being after that. He should have apologised immediately after that thing came out, not when his film was releasing. That seems opportunistic,” he continued.

Amid boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha at the time of its release, Aamir Khan apologized to the netizens who claimed that he hurt religious sentiments due to his old statement on ‘growing intolerance’ in the country.

”But if someone doesn’t realise that they might have hurt someone then I don’t know about that. Because you don’t know when realisation dawns upon someone,” Faisal Khan added. Moreover, he also weighed in on Laal Singh Chaddha saying that Aamir Khan should have chosen a ‘better script’ for his comeback on the big screen after four years.

He also stated that while he liked the film for ‘some parts’, he did not like it completely. ”With Aamir and other good actors you expect them to do too good work. They should blow your mind. But that didn’t happen with Laal Singh Chaddha, unfortunately. It was not a ‘wow!’ film,” Faisal Khan concluded.

