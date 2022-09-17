Aamir Khan’s Brother Faisal Khan Claims ‘Sushant Singh Rajput Has Been Murdered’; Wants The ‘Truth To Come Out’

It has been over two years since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. Following his tragic death, several revelations came forward that brought many twists to the incident. From his relationship with actor Rhea Chakraborty to the involvement of drugs, the case of the actor’s death is still in progress.

In the latest development, veteran actor Aamir Khan’s younger brother Faisal Khan made a startling statement about the late actor’s death. In an interview with Times Now Navbharat, Faisal Khan claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput ‘has been murdered’. ”When the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies involved,” he added.

Also See: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Takes Jab At Film Industry; Says ‘Sushant’s Brahmastra Is Enough To Destroy Bollywood’

The ongoing case is being probed by CBI, ED and NCB. The late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani was reportedly arrested last May and granted bail this July for allegedly abetting Sushant’s addiction to drugs. Faisal further added, ”The investigation is going on. Sometimes the truth doesn’t even come out. I pray that the truth comes out so that everyone knows.”

Since the death of the Kai Po Che actor, ardent fans and his sisters, Meetu and Neetu, have been holding protests to fast-track the case. For over two years, without barring a single day, fans have been trending Sushant Singh Rajput’s name on Twitter to shed light on the ongoing case.

Also See: Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2023 Birth Anniversary To Be Called ‘Sushant’s Moon’

Cover Image: Sourced

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Aamir Khan’s Brother Faisal Khan Claims 'Sushant Singh Rajput Has Been Murdered'; Wants The 'Truth To Come Out'