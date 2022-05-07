Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Set To Star In A “High On VFX” Directed By Anurag Basu?

The Bollywood fans are being treated very well as every day they are getting to know about a new movie release by the filmmakers. After two years of staying at home, fans can now walk into the theatre and watch their favourite movies. Theatres are being jam packed as we can see how the recently released movies such as KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR have performed.

This is not it as speculation about the Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s collaboration is surfacing online. If the rumours are true then we might see both these actors together onscreen. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor got married to Alia Bhatt after being in a relationship for 5 years and the star couple’s marriage became the talk of the town.

We have been hearing a lot of rumours about the collaboration between Aamir Khan and ranbir Kapoor for quite some time now, and now some sources have confirmed that this is going to happen for real. Both the superstars will be starring together in Anurag basu’s upcoming movie; however, this is not the first time ranbir is going to work with this director as in the past he has already done a movie named Jagga Jasoos which also starred his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

According to sources, it is a “high on VFX project” and it will be produced by Aamir Khan Production and will be directed by Anurag Basu. However, it is up to the two superstars whether they will move ahead with this project or not and the confirmation for this will only come until the final outcome has arrived.

We will have to wait for the official announcement from the filmmaker till then we should take this information with a pinch of salt.

If The Aamir Khan – Anurag Kashyap – Ranbir Kapoor project happens then I may die out of happiness! pic.twitter.com/oqw21LM1jK — Debi (@WhoDebi) May 7, 2022

*Anurag basu

And yes i really really hope this happens:crossed_fingers::crossed_fingers::crossed_fingers::sob::sob::sob: — 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐚 (@Barso_re_megha) May 7, 2022

Basu not Kashyap But same emotion here :sob::crossed_fingers: — PrayRona (@PrayRona_) May 7, 2022

Source Link : Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Set To Star In A "High On VFX" Directed By Anurag Basu?