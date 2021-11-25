Aamir Khan On 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Box Office Clash With 'KGF: Chapter 2': 'Had Profusely Apologised To Yash And Team'

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s cop-drama ‘Sooryavanshi’ has not only excelled at the box office in international and domestic circuits but even motivated other actors and filmmakers to release their movies in cinema halls as well. And given the long list of movies that were postponed indefinitely (due to the pandemic), are now facing a shortage of release dates, resulting in losing screens to other movies releasing on the same date. While the Rohit Shetty directorial managed to emerge victorious against Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ at the box office, the audience will witness another clash of titans this week as Salman Khan’s ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ will lock horns with John Abraham’s ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’.

But what has left cinemagoers surprised is Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ release date announcement. Aamir, who has avoided releasing his movies on dates pre-occupied by other movies and opting for a fresh and solo release for a long period in his career, left fans astonished by choosing Baisakhi day (14th April, 2022). The announcement left many South fans irked as the makers of Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ had postponed their project to 14th April 2022 much earlier.

In a recent interview, Aamir revealed that the extensive visual effects have taken much longer to complete which resulted in the movie’s delay. “There are two ways of doing the visual effects, you can do a rush job or you can go for quality work. I didn’t want a rush job, hence I preferred to postpone the film,” the 56-year-old actor said.

Furthermore, Aamir even revealed that he apologised to Yash and KGF team while explaining to them why he had to opt for his release date. Aamir added, “I hate to give the impression that I am trespassing on someone else’s territory, but since I am playing a Sikh for the first time in my career, the Baisakhi day (14th April) seemed to be the most appropriate for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.”

But that wasn’t all as the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood also revealed that he is a huge fan of the KGF franchise and volunteered to promote the movie after a long conversation with South superstar Yash. “Before I finalised the date, I profusely apologised to the producer, director and lead man of KGF Chapter 2. They understood my viewpoint and were good enough to ask me to go ahead in spite of their film releasing on the same day. I was very touched by their gesture,” Aamir shared.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks ‘Forrest Gump’ which will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of South sensation Naga Chaitanya.

