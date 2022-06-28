Two people in their 80s have died after their car was involved in a traffic collision in Northamptonshire on Monday.

Witnesses are being sought to the crash which happened on the A427 Harborough Road, near Brampton Ash.

At about 12.35pm a blue Vauxhall Agila, travelling towards Brampton Ash, collided with a blue Renault Master van travelling in the opposite direction.

A passenger in the Vauxhall Agila – a woman in her 80s – was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver – a man in his 80s – was taken to the University Hospital Coventry, where he died.

The driver of the Renault van – a man in his 50s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with minor injuries.

More follows…

Source Link A427 crash: Two people killed after collision between car and van in Northamptonshire