Two people were killed in a crash on the A272 on Monday while two others were left with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the fatal collision involving three vehicles.

An 83-year-old man from Worthing, and a 30-year-old woman from Aylesford, Kent were pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A272 around 11.30am on Monday following reports of a collision involved a silver Ford Fiesta, a white Ford Fiesta and a Skania tipper truck.

Two other 23-year-old women, both from Kent, were taken to hospital with serious injuries while road closures remain in place while police, the fire service, ambulance service and air ambulance service responded to the incident.

Detective sergeant Rob Baldwin, of the Surrey and Sussex serious collision Investigation Unit launched an appeal seeking to speak to anyone who may have dasch camera footage of the incident or who may have been a witness.

“We would particularly like to speak with anyone travelling on the A272 between Cowfold village and Littleworth Lane to the west, on Monday morning between 11.15am and 11.30am, who has dash camera footage. We’d also like to speak with any resident or business who has CCTV footage showing the road between those locations,” Mr Baldwin said.

More to follow…

Source Link A272 crash: Man, 83, and woman, 30 killed and two injured in collision with tipper truck