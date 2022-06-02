A theme from Final Fantasy was played at the Platinum Jubilee

In the rarest of all crossovers, a song from one of the Final Fantasy video games has been played at the Platinum Jubilee, leaving fans of the RPG completely baffled.

The song which was played during the ‘Trooping of the Colour’ and many keen observers noted that it is almost note-for-note the same as the end theme from Final Fantasy(skip to 7 mins to hear for yourself).

The composition, which is unlikely to be exactly the same song but very similar, was spotted by people watching the celebrations from home.

One person tweeted: “The military band at Trooping the Colour just played a song that sounded remarkably like the Final Fantasy theme. Wasn’t that but was veeery much like it.”

Another said: “The marching band at the Queen’s Jubilee DEFINITELY just played the theme from Final Fantasy”.

A third noted: “This Platinum Jubilee March is sounding like a slightly off key version of the Final Fantasy theme in places.”

The theme, which is named ‘Hollow’ has been used in different variations since the very first Final Fantasy game which was released way back in 1987 and has inspired 15 sequels to date, as well as numerous remakes, spin-offs and even a few movies.

The Japanese series employees horror, fantasy and sci-fi themes which, depending on your feelings on the monarchy, might be appropriate for the Jubilee.

Still, we don’t expect to see any Chocobo’s in the next few days, which is quite frankly a shame.

