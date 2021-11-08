A ‘Sad’ Angelina Jolie Speaks Out After Some Countries Ban ‘Eternals’ Over Gay Kiss Scene: It Is Ignorant

Marvel’s Eternals has landed in the eye of a controversy that has ultimately resulted in it’s withdrawal from cinemas in some parts of the world. The all-new superhero film was slated for release across the Gulf region on November 1 after worldwide release on November 5 but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the makers have been met with a series of edit requests by local censors. Now, while the diverse film has been getting mixed reactions for its cast among other things, it is being said that the film has been removed from cinema sites and did not receive distribution certificates in countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait because of the portrayal of same-sex couple and gay kiss scene. That and because fortunately, Disney isn’t willing to make any cuts or edits.

Without getting too spoilery, Phastos played by Brian Tyree Henry is MCU’s first openly gay character after the subtle yet telling queer confession by Loki in the Disney series of the same name. In fact, Phastos who can be seen having a family and a son is one of the many inclusive things–including the first South Asian superhero in Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo and the first deaf and mute superhero Makkari essayed by Lauren Ridloff– in the Chloé Zhao directorial.

‘Eternals’ by Marvel Studios

Who by the way knew that the big win for LGBTQIA representation could run into problems with people who don’t believe love is love. Earlier she told IndieWire, “I don’t know all the details, but I do believe discussions were had and there’s a big desire for Marvel and myself – we talked about this – to not change the cut of the movie.”

But she isn’t the only one who is rooting for real change instead of cuts under pressure. In fact, Angelina Jolie who plays the part of Goddess of War Thena has spoken out about the same issue and has expressed her sadness. During a press roundtable with news.com.au, Jolie said, “I’m sad for (those audiences). And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out.

“I still don’t understand how we live in a world today where there’s still [people who] would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love. How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn’t approve or appreciate it is ignorant,” the actress added.

If you’re still wondering if you should watch it, the ensemble also features names like Salma Hayek (Ajak), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Barry Keoghan (Druig), Don Lee (Gilgamesh) and Harish Patel (Karun).

Our in-house critic, yours truly also found the film inspiring. “There is a lot going on here but Eternals deserve your time and love for everything it tries to achieve in a single film and Marvel’s timely message that it is trying to get across. The message that we superheroes are not exclusive and we deserve to see people like us leading the mantle. So, watch it for Chloé Zhao’s fine eye, brown excellence and the two end-credit scenes that I’m dying to talk about!”

