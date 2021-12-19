A poor start for England as they chase a world record to defeat Australia

Haseeb Hameed was dismissed for a duck as England began their attempts to salvage the second Ashes Test with top-order failure.

Australia declared nine down for the second time in the match, leaving the tourists chasing either a world record fourth innings target of 468 or attempting to bat out more than four sessions to cling to a draw.

Neither outcome looked particularly believable as Hameed gloved a fine ball from Jhye Richardson in the second over, continuing a grimly predictable sequence for the openers. Hameed and Rory Burns have now shared opening stands of nought, 23, seven and four, routinely handing the hosts a new-ball sacrifice.

Burns and Dawid Malan reached the interval on 20 for one, with a challenging period under floodlights next up on the menu.

Australia had earlier finished up on 230 for nine, with half-centuries for Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head and four wickets split between the part-time spin of Joe Root and Malan.

England cut an increasingly passive sight as they meandered in the field, at one stage even asking Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson to turn in three overs of gentle off-breaks.

