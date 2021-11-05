A new Taylor Swift-directed short film is on the way with ‘All Too Well’

A new short film written and directed by Taylor Swift will arrive later this month.

The musician hinted that the video, which will star Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner), will arrive on 12 November.

“November 12. Remember it,” Swift captioned the short teaser. The teaser featured a brief clip of a car driving down a quiet, autumnal road.

You can see the teaser here.

Last week, Swift and Jennifer Hudson inducted Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Swift paid tribute to the musician with a live performance of the iconic singer-songwriter’s track ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow?’

Swift also delivered an emotional speech where she explained King’s influence on her own writing.

She said: “I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: that you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in life, and that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time.

“Her songs speak to the true and honest feelings that everyone has felt, is currently feeling, or hopes to feel one day. So it is only right for them to be passed down like precious heirlooms from parents to children, older siblings to younger, lovers to each other.

“These songs come to you from somewhere else – a loved one, a friend, or the radio. And then, suddenly, they are partly yours.”

In 2019, King presented Swift with the Artist of the Decade Award at the American Music Awards.

