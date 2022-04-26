A New 'Doctor Strange 2' Leak Suggests How Much Screentime Tom Cruise's Superior Iron Man Will Have

Ever since the trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released, fans have been convinced that actor Tom Cruise will be making a cameo. Social media is abuzz with rumours that Cruise will be playing an alternate variant of Tony Stark/Iron Man called Superior Iron Man. Although the rumours have no base, an insider has now hinted whether the Mission Impossible actor will really be making a cameo and how much will his screen time be. However, this leak could be a bit disappointing for fans.

An insider named KC Walsh first reacted to a news that read “CONFIRMED: Tom Cruise’s Iron Man has 15 minutes screen-time in #DoctorStrange IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS!.” He shared a GIF of a person saying, he was then was asked by a user that how much screen time will Tom Cruise’s Superior Iron Man, to which Walsh shared a GIF saying ‘Zero’.

Another insider name Mr. Scoop had also confirmed that Tom Cruise will not be seen in Doctor Strange 2. He wrote, “There will be NO Tom Cruise in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. #MultiverseOfMadness.” However fans argued that the insiders were misleading fans to keep the suspense.

mr scoop said it a day before 🧍‍♂️ https://t.co/CgOgNnuIxG — nixk (@nixk_mcu) April 23, 2022

I’m pretty sure everyone is saying he has 0 screentime just to maintain some kind of suspense. — Abraxas (@Srideus) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, in a recent Patreon post via Inverse, a well-known Marvel insider DanielRPK shared a list and claimed that it contained every one of the “major cameos” fans should expect to see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to the leak, the film will feature cameos from John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic, Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau/Captain Marvel, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, and Charlize Theron as Clea. Watch the trailer for Doctor Strange 2 here.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : A New 'Doctor Strange 2' Leak Suggests How Much Screentime Tom Cruise's Superior Iron Man Will Have