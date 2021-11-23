A Guy Fieri restaurant is up for grabs for winner of his latest food show

The winner of American restauranteur Guy Fieri’s forthcoming Food Network show will win one of his new Chicken Guy restaurants.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 53-year-old Emmy award-winning food show presenter said Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime is not “your every day, run-of-the-mill competition show”.

The creator of other hit Food Network shows like Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games, Fieri explained that his latest project would not have any eliminations or “meaningless cook-offs each week”.

Instead, he continued, Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime is “a real-deal job interview for a life-changing opportunity” to become a franchise owner of Fieri chain Chicken Guy.

Chicken Guy launched in 2021, with 14 locations currently planned or open in the US at the time of writing.

The show is scheduled for release on 2 January 2022, but will get an early premiere on Discovery+ the day after Christmas (26 December).

Initial details about the show suggest that there will be a total of seven competitors and that it will feature some of Fieri’s long-term collaborators – including his business partner Robert Earl, fellow Food Network Star alum Christian Petroni, and Fieri’s 25-year-old son Hunter.

Unlike other cooking competitions, Fieri explained, Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime will be a holistic assessment of the seven applicants’ ability to run a restaurant successfully.

Earlier this year, Fieri signed a new multi-year deal with the Food Network to develop shows for the channel and its year-old streaming service Discovery+. The deal is reportedly worth $80m (£59m), although network executives refused to divulge the specifics of Fieri’s new contract.

