A fresh perspective: how the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will change your world

Some innovations turn the world on its head and reveal new ways of doing things we hadn’t imagined before. Such is the case with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold3, the revolutionary pocket powerhouse and foldable smartphone that’s now in its third-generation release, pairing innovation and great tech to truly reinvent the wheel (or rather, the mobile).

With its free-stop hinge and multi-window capability, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold3 brings the interactive, innovative spirit of unfolding curiosity to the fore, quite literally. Though packed with slick new features, Samsung have somehow managed to make the device lighter, and simultaneously toughened up the casing, with an Armor Aluminium frame and scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass Victus bringing durability to this truly sophisticated handset.

It has an IPX8 rating for water resistance too, meaning you could drop it in a deep bath without causing any damage (should that be where your inspiration tends to strike) and it’s now compatible with the S Pen, allowing you to do everything from taking notes to searching online and operating as a remote control to take the perfect selfie.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold3 is there to help you unleash your creative drive wherever you are, and it’s so far ahead of the pack it’ll make your current handset feel distinctly 20th-century. Unfolding a new world of curiosity and exploration, here are four key reasons why this tech game changer has to be your next go-to device…

The Fold

Foldable glass is what you’d expect to find in a sci-fi blockbuster, not in the palm of your hand, But there it is, unfolding to an epic 7.6in display that enhances everything you love to do, whether that’s an evening of cinematic viewing or the multitasker’s daydream of using three app windows at once (no more awkward thumb yoga as you try to flick back and forth between windows). The Z Fold3’s impressive innovations makes it a lot easier to do a lot of everyday things such as dragging content from one window to another – dropping photos into an email, for example, a graph into a document, a video into a presentation, for multi-tasking made wonderfully easy.

The Screens

The main display of the Z Fold3 measures 7.6 inches when unfolded (Samsung – for commercial use only)

With dynamic AMOLED clarity and detail on both its fully unfolded, 7.6in main display and its 6.2in cover display, this device is your cinema and games arcade wrapped up in one. And with its Dolby Atmos sound and stereo speakers, 5G connectivity and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, low quality mobile gaming can finally become a thing of the past.

Flex Mode

Flex mode is a boon for multi-tasking (Samsung – for commercial use only)

Using it in split-screen Flex mode, there are so many possibilities to explore. You can make hands-free video calls while taking notes on the second screen below the fold, or use the powerful, adaptable S Pen to turn your handwritten on-screen notes into professional documents in an instant. It’s this adaptability that expands the phone’s mobile capability to desktop proportions.

The Cameras

Five cameras create endless possibilities (Samsung – for commercial use only)

With one 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen, one 4MP under-display camera, and three 12MP cameras on the rear, the Z Fold3 is all eyes, and its Dual Preview feature has been enhanced so that you can preview your shots on both the Main and Cover screens. This means everyone in shot can check how they look in real time while in the handy Capture and View mode, you can preview a shot on one side and capture it on the other. Once folded into Flex mode, sorting out hands-free shots are a cinch – just flex your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 into the position you want, use the S Pen to trigger the timer and get yourself in the group shot. Then strike the perfect pose.

