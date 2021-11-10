‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with several people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to set off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.

Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham Airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had capacity to seat 350 people. Around people were originally due to fly.

Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick airport.

The Home Office removed an unknown number of deportees from the flight list due to the fact that there has been a Covid outbreak at Colnbrook, an immigration removal centre near Heathrow, where they were being held.

At least five also had their removal deferred because they have been identified as potential victims of trafficking, with indicators that they have been groomed by county lines gangs and that this played a role in crimes they have committed.

Among those taken off the flight list include a man, 23, who has lived in the UK since he was three-months-old and another, 29, who has been in the country since he was a year old. Neither have any memory of Jamaica and both have been identified as potential county lines victims.

The Home Office also took a man with HIV off the flight list after they were threatened with legal action over the failure to provide him with life-saving treatment in the detention centre, as reported by The Independent.

A judge halted the removal of another detainee on Tuesday, raising concerns about the fact that people who have been in the UK since they were under 12 were being deported, despite the fact the Home Office appeared to have a policy of not removing these people last year.

Judge Blundell said: “The conclusion at ‘ministerial level’ less than 12 months ago was that there were very compelling circumstances such that the Applicant could not be deported; there have been no relevant factual or legal developments in the last 12 months that could account for a departure from the previous position.”

Last week, it emerged that the Home Office was planning to deport non-criminals to Jamaica for the first time since the Windrush scandal broke, in what was described as an “affront to the Windrush generation”.

Among them was a 20-year-old woman with no criminal convictions who has been in the country since she was 13 and has no relatives in Jamaica. She was due to be deported with her mother, 56, who also has no convictions. Both were taken off the flight list within hours of The Independent publishing an article about the situation.

The fact that so many people were taken off the flight in the days before in department with fuel concerns about the efficacy and cost of the current deportation system.

An analysis by The Independent in August revealed that the cost per deportee from the UK has surged by 200 per cent in four years, with the average number of returnees on each charter flight dropping from 45 in 2016 to just 15 last year.

This means the Home Office has spent an estimated £13,300 for each person removed, compared with £4,444 four years before.

Sixty charter flights left the UK in 2020, with a total of 883 people on board, according to the analysis of figures obtained through freedom of information law by campaign group No Deportations. This compares to a total of 1,563 people on board a total of 35 flights in 2016.

Bella Sankey, director at Detention Action, described the deportation flight on Wednesday as a “farce”, adding that the system for people obtaining adequate legal advice was “irrational and arbitrary”.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady had called for the flight to be called off, adding: “There have been far too many miscarriages of justice in the immigration system. All deportation flights should be suspended while the Home Office addresses its failures to adequately check the circumstances of those targeted for deportation.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Those with no right to be in the UK and foreign national offenders should be in no doubt that we will do whatever is necessary to remove them. This is what the public rightly expects and why we regularly operate flights to different countries.

“We are committed to tackling the heinous crime of modern slavery, but we will not tolerate those who seek to abuse the system to prevent their lawful removal. That is why we fully review all cases, with many going through the courts, to ensure there are no outstanding legal barriers – such as modern slavery or trafficking claims – that would prevent removal from the UK.”

