A Fan Threatened To Sue BTS' Suga, His Reply Is Winning The Hearts Of The Army On Twitter

BTS member Suga is winning the hearts of the Army on Twitter after he replied to a fan who threatened to sue him. BTS is currently in Las Vegas for their Permission To Dance On Stage concert which took place on April 8 and 9 and the band will also perform live on April 15 and 16.

Army has been going gaga over Suga and bought back the ‘I will sue Suga’ joke after a fan threatened to sue the singer. A fan took to the BTS fan community forum Weverse and posted a photo of two cops arresting and holding a cat by its paws. Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi , and is referred to as a cat by Amry was tagged and the caption read, “I will sue Min Yoongi because he stole my heart.”

Suga had a quirky responded to the post and wrote, “So uh why don’t you put me down and then we can talk.” Fans shared the screenshot of the entire exchange on twitter and had a field day as they reacted to Suga’s comment. Here are some of the reactions.

— KooSamhaengshi⁷ SAW BTS IN LA 🐟 (@JinTaeKookism) April 11, 2022

Not him agreeing to armys

— let's not give a shit (@jiminsheight) April 11, 2022

— maehwa 🌸 (@melaniretna) April 11, 2022

Min yoongi accept

— Iram bts army (@ArmyIram) April 11, 2022

BTS’ RM takes a dig at Grammy

Meanwhile, BTS’ leader RM recently threw shade at Grammy for snubbing them. The band’s superhit song Butter was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category but did not win the award. During the Las vegas PTDS concert, RM aka Kim Namjoon said he doesn’t ‘give a shit’ about Grammy.

He said, “know there’s a lot of noise out there about Grammys and the team itself. But why give a sh*t about it?Hating is their freedom and they have their right to hate. But if it was me, I’d rather just talk with my friends in some cafe and forget about it rather than tweeting about it or some interview… I wouldn’t do that, because I’m a grown-up.” The rapper added that they didn’t come to Las Vegas for the Grammy but rather to meet the Army.

— 🌱⁷ misses bts (@joontro94) April 9, 2022

