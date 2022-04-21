97% of Independent readers think Boris Johnson should be investigated further over Partygate

Boris Johnson should be investigated further over Partygate – amid claims he misled parliament, according to 97 per cent of The Independent’s readers.

MPs are debating and voting on Labour’s motion seeking a parliamentary investigation into claims the PM lied about the scandal, with a vote expected on Thursday afternoon. Commons leader Mark Spencer revealed moments before the debate Conservative MPs will be given a free vote on the matter.

Earlier this week, when Speaker Lindsay Hoyle announced a debate and vote would take place, The Independent asked readers in a poll whether they thought Johnson should be investigated further. Of 432 votes in two days, 419 people said yes and 13 said no. There was also an option ‘don’t know’, which received no votes.

The question sparked several comments from readers.

Kermit68 wrote in the comments section: “No Question. He should be removed from office and disqualified from holding any future office at directorial level. Liars should not be allowed to hold any high office.”

JohnBBroughton said: “He should go now. The man is a serial liar and the pathetic excuse about Ukraine is nonsense. Chamberlain was ousted in 1940 when the UK was in its greatest danger.

“He broke his own laws, misled Parliament. He has lied to the Queen. What else does he need to do to show how unfit he is to run anything more valuable than a whelk stall.”

TheJanitor added: “NO, enough with investigations. Oust him immediately!”

