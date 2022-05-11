911 recording captures Vicky White telling prisoner lover to run

A recording of a 911 call captures fugitive prison officer Vicky White telling her convicted murder suspect lover “let’s get out and run” before investigators say she fatally shot herself in the head.

White allegedly helped Casey Cole White to break out of jail. The pair, who are not related, are said to have gone on the run for 10 days before being found by police officers.

Ms White was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Escaped inmate Casey White surrendered to officers.

