911 calls from kids inside Uvalde school weren’t communicated to on-scene commander: state senator

The officer commanding the police response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting was not receiving information about 911 calls coming from inside Robb Elementary School, according to a Texas state senator.

In the chaos of the shooting, school police chief Pete Arredondo ordered a group of nearly 20 officers stationed outside the classroom where the gunman was barricaded to hold fast, believing the active shooting portion of the incident was giving way to a drawn out standoff, according to senator Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde.

The crucial delay of nearly an hour has been criticised by numerous parents and Texas officials.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

