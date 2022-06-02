The officer commanding the police response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting was not receiving information about 911 calls coming from inside Robb Elementary School, according to a Texas state senator.
In the chaos of the shooting, school police chief Pete Arredondo ordered a group of nearly 20 officers stationed outside the classroom where the gunman was barricaded to hold fast, believing the active shooting portion of the incident was giving way to a drawn out standoff, according to senator Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde.
The crucial delay of nearly an hour has been criticised by numerous parents and Texas officials.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Source Link 911 calls from kids inside Uvalde school weren’t communicated to on-scene commander: state senator