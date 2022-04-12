911 call about stalled car leads police to dying woman inside SUV riddled with bullets

Following a 911 call concerning a stalled car on the side of the highway, South Texas police arrived to find a dying woman inside an SUV riddled with bullets.

The emergency call came from another driver around midnight on Saturday 9 March, police told KTRK.

When police drove out to find the car on Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway in La Marque, southeast of Houston, they discovered that the car had several bullet holes.

A woman from Galveston, Texas, who was later identified as Patrini Compton, 42, was found wounded in the driver’s seat. She appeared to have been shot several times while she was driving. She later died in the emergency room after being taken to hospital.

KHOU reported that while police have no information about possible suspects, they believe she was targeted and that she wasn’t a victim of random violence.

Patrina Marie Compton, 42, was killed in a highway shooting in South Texas

Police have said that she was the only person in the vehicle at the time and that no other injuries have been reported.

Ms Compton is survived by a son, according to KPRC 2.

