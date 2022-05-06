9 must-have home and garden essentials to level-up your living space

When it comes to your living space, it’s important to have key accessories that help evoke a sense of comfort and calm, be that a luxurious bed to sink into after a long day, or a garden furniture set that is the perfect place to relax and soak up the sunshine.

But injecting new life into your home and garden can be difficult, largely owing to the sheer number of brands offering different styles and options.

It might be helpful to know that current homeware trends suggest that comfort should take priority, particularly in your bedroom – think layering different textures to add softness so that your room feels like a real sanctuary. Similarly, Cottagecore remains hugely popular, so look for natural materials and cosy fabrics.

As for what to look for when investing in your garden, there’s a rise in people using their outdoor space as an extension of their home, for example, opting for sofas, rugs, and heaters to dress your garden in the same way you would your interiors. This allows both your inside and outside to be cohesive and provide a place to escape.

In honour of helping you level up your living space, we’ve compiled a guide to the home and garden accessories from some of our favourite brands that’ll help you achieve just this. From a gorgeous cushioned garden set to bed linen that’s been designed with serious comfort in mind, there’s no doubt that you’ll want to add these to your wishlist immediately.

This guide is an advertisement feature paid for by featured brands.

For bedding that’s all things luxury – DUSK Middleton collection: Was from £599, now from £499, DUSK.com

(DUSK.com)

When it comes to enjoying the dreamiest night’s sleep, DUSK is on hand to help you make that possible with cosy bed linen, throws, cushions, and now, their new luxury bed collection.

Welcome classic style to the bedroom with the elegant Middleton linen-look ottoman bed frame in natural. Featuring a stunning hand buttoned design and luxurious, soft-touch linen look fabric, this cushioned headboard is sure to add an eye-catching finish in the bedroom with its premium look and feel. Not forgetting, the generous underbed storage for a beautifully simple space-saving solution whilst you sleep. Also available in linen-look grey and plush velvet grey, should you prefer.

To make this even more dreamy, DUSK is currently offering up to £200 off bed collections, plus up to 50 percent off bed linen, throws, cushions and more, so you can enjoy a little luxury for less this season.

Buy now

For elevating your garden space – Made Zambra garden lounge set: £1,650, MADE.com

Bringing the comfort of your home to your garden couldn’t be easier with Made’s garden furniture collection, proven by this lounge seating area, which looks like the ideal place to sit and soak up the sunshine. With a sofa, two chairs and a table, there’s plenty of space should you have visitors or a large household. Plus, the contemporary design is sure to elevate your garden space, with the acacia wood and contrasting white offering a lovely Mediterranean look. Thanks to the cushioning, we think you’ll be particularly snug. If you’re yet to invest in a lounging area, we’d recommend snapping this one up ahead of the long weekend.

Buy now

For transporting you to a five-star hotel – Bedeck of Belfast Sana bed linen: From £18, Bedeckhome.com

(Bedeck of Belfast)

As we’ve noted, homeware trends are all about textures and comfort. And when it comes to making your bedroom feel more luxurious, the best place to start is with your bed. Enter Bedeck of Belfast’s Sana bed linen collection. Drawing on coastlines and luxury island destinations, it sounds as though the range would be fit for a five-star hotel.

Within the collection, you’ll of course find a fitted sheet and a duvet cover, which is reversible – one side is a pretty floral pattern, while the other is a soft geo pebble design. Similarly, there are accompanying embroidered floral pillowcases, as well as square oxford pillowcases. But the pièce de résistance lies in the finishing touches – Bedeck of Belfast really has delivered on giving you the full luxury experience because it has also designed a coordinating knitted throw and accent cushions to add real depth to your bedroom.

Enjoy 15 per cent off with the code INDY15.

The code only applies to full-price Bedeck of Belfast ranges and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, except for free delivery. The offer ends on 31 May 2022.

Buy now

For those early mornings – Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine: £79, Nespresso.com

(Nespresso )

When it comes to making your mornings a little more bearable, coffee is the answer, so investing in a machine that can make faultless cups time and again is of course the answer. And if there’s one brand that never misses a trick it’s Nespresso. Its VertuoPlus machine produces five different cup sizes worth of coffee – be that a short espresso, a smooth gran lungo, or an indulgent mug of alto – in three different sized capsules. When it comes to the pods on offer, you’re not short on choice – there are more than 30 options to choose from, each one varying in intensity and aroma, so there really is something for everyone. Plus, if you join Join Nespresso Plus now, you’ll receive free coffee and a milk frother. And you’ll never have a bad cup of Joe again.

Buy now

For injecting texture into your home – eBay natural jute rug: From £56.99, Ebay.co.uk

With the Cottagecore trend showing no sign of waning, it’s prime time to inject some vintage style into your home – think natural and cosy fabrics. Textural pieces are key for this, which help to add warmth. Luckily, eBay’s home outlet is the destination for sourcing some really great designs that are bang on trend. Case in point this rug. Handwoven from jute, this particular option is great for the eco conscious among us. And while it is hardwearing, it still offers a lovely way to embrace a relaxed look within your home. Depending on your space, it’s available in a large range of sizes.

Buy now

For outdoor socialising this summer – Wowcher nine-seater corner garden rattan sofa set: Was £2,999.99, now £1,199, Wowcher.co.uk

If you’re looking to use your outdoor space as an extension of your home this summer, you need to see Wowcher’s garden furniture collection, which offers sun loungers, egg chairs, dining sets, and of course this nine-seater sofa. The set includes a corner sofa, bench, stool, and a table that lifts to reveal an ice bucket. The entire rattan range, which has up to 77 per cent off, can be found on Wowcher’s website, with the brand promising delivery in as little as seven days. There’s something for every budget and garden decor, so snap up your seating ahead of the upcoming heatwave.

Buy now

For al fresco dining – Wilko eucalyptus bistro set: £100, Wilko.com

If you’re cooking up a storm on the barbecue, you need to have good seating. And if you’re yet to invest, allow us to introduce you to this bistro set, which currently has a £35 saving. It’s made from eucalyptus wood, so it’s likely to be very durable, and the natural colour makes it a great one to have outdoors. Thanks to its size, it can fit on balconies and small patios, as well as larger outdoor spaces.

Buy now

For keeping toasty once the sun’s gone down – ManoMano tall outdoor garden patio: Was £118.73, now £87.95, Manomano.co.uk

(ManoMano)

Investing in your garden couldn’t be easier with ManoMano and with summer on the horizon, few things are more enjoyable than spending time outside. To extend the amount of time you can spend outside in the evenings, look no further than this outdoor log burner. It’s ideal if you’re hosting, so you and your friends and family can sit back, relax and soak up the fun while remaining toasty long after the sun has gone down. It’s made from steel and has a copper finish that offers a contemporary and industrial look that’ll undoubtedly enhance your garden. For peace of mind, in the unlikely event of something happening to it, it comes with one year warranty and speedy delivery. Should you be looking for big brands and trade products at discounted prices, visit ManoMano Pro for the latest deals.

Buy now

For unwinding – CBII Unwind CBD candle: £22, Cbii-cbd.com

To really allow you to relax and unwind at home, CBII’s Unwind CBD candle creates a scented sanctuary that’s been formulated to quieten the mind and induce a calming effect on the body from tip to toe. It’s made from natural and sustainable hand-poured hemp seed wax, and the candle fills the room with the soothing scents of lavender, bergamot, and neroli essential oils to help you relax and transition into serenity. The 75g candle delivers a clean burn for 25 hours and the wicks are self-trimming, so you don’t need to cut them to avoid tunnelling. An absolute must-have in any busy home.

Use the code FLAME30 to enjoy 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 9 must-have home and garden essentials to level-up your living space