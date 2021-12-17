9 best women’s slippers: From fluffy sliders to chic loafers

Never has the slipper been more essential than now. As home offices become more prevalent, this humble piece of footwear has moved from day-off indulgence to winter necessity.

Recently, brand have really stepped up their game. With environmentally-friendly materials becoming more prevalent and shapes becoming more modern, the market is now rife with wishlist-worthy options.

In line with the growing trend of pyjamas as daywear, slippers are seeing bolstered design for use outdoors. Solid treads and chunky soles will hold up against the toughest of pavements, while sleek designs may even see a pair chucked on for a weekend stroll to brunch.

The key marker of a pair of slippers – comfort – is not foregone in favour of form though. Slippers should first and foremost be a hug for your feet, and finding the sweet spot between the two can be difficult, so we’ve done the hard yards for you, and rounded up this season’s best slippers – encompassing everything from the classically comfortable to the effortlessly chic.

How we tested

To help you navigate the market, we’ve cut through the noise to find some of the best pairs on the market at the moment. Prioritising warmth and style alongside comfort, we have tried on each pair, giving them a good portion of our work day to see how they fit, feel and wear.

Read more:

Ranging from classically comfortable to luxurious glamour, each pair on this list has been tried and tested to ensure they’re the best on the market. Your work from home days are about to get a lot better.

The best women’s slippers for 2021 are:

Best overall – Ugg fluff yeah logo slide: £100, Ugg.com

– Ugg fluff yeah logo slide: £100, Ugg.com Best for a playful touch – Asos design zane flower chunky slider slipper: £14, Asos.com

– Asos design zane flower chunky slider slipper: £14, Asos.com Best for classic comfort – M&S collection suede mule slippers: £19.50, Marksandspencer.com

– M&S collection suede mule slippers: £19.50, Marksandspencer.com Best for coverage – Ugg fuzz sugar slide: £100, Ugg.com

– Ugg fuzz sugar slide: £100, Ugg.com Best for adding a dose of glamour – Olivia Morris at home daphne bow-embellished velvet slippers: £99, Selfridges.com

– Olivia Morris at home daphne bow-embellished velvet slippers: £99, Selfridges.com Best value – M&S collection mule slippers with secret support: £12.50, Marksandspencer.com

– M&S collection mule slippers with secret support: £12.50, Marksandspencer.com Best for Sunday brunch – Sleeper Mille-feuille silk flats: £153, The-sleeper.com

– Sleeper Mille-feuille silk flats: £153, The-sleeper.com Best for brightening your day – Anthropologie plush faux fur slippers: £24, Anthropologie.com

– Anthropologie plush faux fur slippers: £24, Anthropologie.com Best for luxurious sheepskin – Babbi charentaise slippers: £89, Toa.st.com

Ugg fluff yeah logo slide Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Founded in 1978 by an Australian with a love for the country’s prolific sheepskin materials, Ugg is the original sleeper brand. While they’ve come a long way from creating surfing boots, the company continues to be a leader in sheepskin-oriented comfort. Slipping your feet into these Ugg slides feels like one of life’s simple indulgences. That may sound overdramatic, but it’s true. These slides will convert you into a true slipper fanatic. Made from impossibly soft sheepskin, they keep your feet wonderfully warm despite the slide shape, while the logo band keeps feet firmly in place. It’s like swaddling your soles in a silky wonderland.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Asos design zane flower chunky slider slipper Best: For a playful touch Rating: 7/10 This fun pair of Asos slippers bring a joyfully kitsch element to your around-the-house fits. Adorned with felt flowers, they feel perfectly suited for the latter end of the cooler months, as spring begins to blossom. This is also partly due to the slide style, which can leave toes a little cooler than you want – especially in this pair where the coverage isn’t quite as much as other styles. To combat this, slip them on with a pair of socks for a play at dad-chic. The top fits a little snugly, so we would recommend sizing up for extra movement.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S collection suede mule slippers Best: For classic comfort Rating: 10/10 This pair embraces old-school comfort in the best possible way. These M&S mule slippers are the pair you’ll find yourself returning to for slouching around the house – which in our opinion, is the sole purpose of a pair of slippers. The suede exterior helps insulate your feet, while the memory foam sole and fluffy lining make for ultimate comfort. The solid base and chunky tread mean they feel sturdy enough to take outdoors if you need to nip to the letterbox, without feeling like they’re tearing up the floorboards in your house.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ugg fuzz sugar slide Best: For coverage Rating: 9/10 Slipping your feet into these slides will feel like shrugging off the day’s tension. Constructed from a blend of 50 per cent sheepskin and 50 per cent Tencell (an eco-friendly fibre from responsibly-sourced trees), and with a base made from renewable sugarcane, this is a pair that feels good and benefits the environment as well. If you’re a bold dresser, you’ll potentially even be tempted to wear these out of the house – once you put them on, it’s truly difficult to convince yourself to take them off. For a slightly more open-air style, we also loved the Ugg fuzz sugar cross slide – their chunky sole makes them perfect for wearing outdoors (£100, Ugg.com).

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Olivia Morris at Home daphne bow-embellished velvet slippers Best: For adding a dose of glamour Rating: 7/10 Putting on these Olivia Morris at Home bow-embellished slippers felt like trying out a costume for a short period of time. If Blair Waldorf wore slippers, we imagine these would be what she would wander around the house in – perhaps even for a quick sojourn down the road for macarons. While, yes, they have a slight kitten heel, it surprisingly doesn’t at all detract from the comfort stakes of this pair. Match with a suitably luxe robe for casual-wear done right. Plus, these are currently on offer with nearly £150 off!

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S collection mule slippers with secret support Best: Value Rating: 8/10 At just £12.50, these M&S Collection slippers were the cheapest pair we tested – a detail which by no means impacted their comfort or overall wearability. A hidden arch mould offers amazing support, while the unbelievably soft lining and knitted exterior offer classic warmth and make for hugely pleasurable wearing. For a solid staple pair that is sure to get you through the cooler months – this is the one to go for.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sleeper Mille-feuille silk flats Best: For Sunday brunch Rating: 8/10 Sleeper has built a sartorial empire by designing sleepwear that can be worn out of the house. Championing the pyjamas-as-daywear trend, it should come as no surprise that the brand’s take on slippers is undeniably luxurious. These Mille-feuille flats are constructed from 100 per cent silk, making them deliciously soft to slip into, while the bows on the top are designed by the same textile house that supplies the Royal Family. Although this pair is certainly comfy enough to wear around the house, it would be an enormous shame to not show them off to the whole world.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Anthropologie plush faux fur slippers Best: For brightening your day Rating: 7/10 What initially struck us about these Anthropologie slippers was how good they looked when left around the house. Thanks to their vibrant colour and almost wavy faux-fur construction, they felt as much like a piece of decor as a comfortable home for your feet. The faux-fur makes them no less soft or warming, and the lightweight sole is perfect for padding around the house.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Babbi charentaise slippers Best: For luxurious sheepskin Rating: 8/10 Now these are slippers. Made by hand in Portugal, the loafer-style shape fully swaddles your feet for optimum warmth and comfort. It’s difficult to overstate the power of sheepskin; this natural material offers unparalleled softness and breathability, which means feet will be kept cosy without getting clammy or overwhelmed. The thin sole and suede exterior does mean that this is a pair best kept inside to ensure longevity.

The verdict: Women’s slippers The Ugg fluff yeah logo slides will see you through both the warmer and cooler months in complete and total comfort. The raised flatform sole and sheepskin construction give an air of understated luxury, while the logo band and high-coverage slide style offer a trend-lead finish. For a more affordable, classically luxurious pair, opt for the M&S collection suede mule slippers – they offer traditionally cosy warmth at its best. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on sleepwear and other accessories, try the below links: For more cozy favourites, try out edit of the best weighted blankets to soothe anxiety and bring comfort

