9 best sun loungers to kick back and relax on this summer

As outdoor furniture continues to up the ante on the luxury front, naturally sun loungers are getting in on the action. Styles once the preserve of high-end hotels are finding their way into our modest back gardens and are slowly becoming a staple in our patio set-up.

But that doesn’t mean to say they’re not affordable. We’ve found some great pieces for under £200, which can give more expensive models a run for their money on both design and comfort.

Some sun loungers are luxuriously low-lying, which is great if you’re young and fit and can jump out of one in seconds to go and grab your next Aperol spritz. Others offer some much-needed elevation for a more dignified snooze in the sun.

It may seem counterintuitive but if you’re after a sun lounger with back support, wooden styles without cushioning, or those with ergonomic shaping, can be a godsend. Think too about whether you want your sun lounger to be adjustable with various reclining positions.

How we tested

We power-napped our way through a wide range of sun loungers on our patio space, looking for style and comfort, great design and quality of craftsmanship. We tested each one for how easy it was to move around the garden, ease of self-assembly where appropriate, and of course, value for money.

The best sun loungers for 2022 are:

Made zambra sun lounger, dark acacia wood & natural white Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Made’s latest sun lounger wouldn’t look out of place poolside at a fancy hotel and we’re all for a bit of five-star luxury in the back garden – call it self-care. The zambra is crafted from dark stained acacia wood with off-white woven strapping and a matching plush polyester pad. The material may be light in colour but it is reliably hard-wearing. We love the chic, contemporary shaping of this one: it boasts a chunky wooden frame and legs, together with a neat pair of wooden wheels, which we found made it easy to move the lounger into (or out of) the sunshine. Whether angled or fully reclined, this one’s as comfy as it is stylish.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hashtag Home nastya reclining acacia single sun lounger Best: Fold-up design Rating: 8/10 With its slinky, slatted S-shape design, this low-lying recliner is made for full relaxation. The sun lounger is crafted from oil-stained acacia wood and boasts water resistant properties. That said, it’s a doddle to fold up and carry to the shed when the heavens open: we loved its nifty carry handle. Without cushioning, it is on the harder side but that’s a matter of taste. In fact, for those with a knotty back, it can prove a good massager. Aesthetically, this contemporary sun lounger really looks the part on a stylish patio space with its pleasing curves and warm, honey-toned wood. Just looking at it brings zen-like calm.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} La Redoute interieurs amezza acacia & canvas sun lounger Best: Extending deck chair Rating: 9/10 La Redoute’s offering is essentially an extended traditional deckchair, and we love this simple but nifty design. The lounger is fashioned from a weather-resistant acacia wood that’s been teak tinted and oiled for further protection, while the polyester sling and footrest material are reliably hard-wearing. The fabric is also easily removed and can be machine washed at 30 degrees – reassuring for those inevitable ice cream spills. With its deep terracotta hue and its chic, central stripe design, this one brings instant Mediterranean glamour to the patio. And just like a typical beach deckchair, it can be folded up and packed away neatly and boasts four reclining positions.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Maze Living marina rope weave double sun lounger set, sandstone Best: Double lounger Rating: 8/10 This luxury lounger is made for two but, thanks to its clever design, it can also be split into separate sunbeds. What marks this one apart from conventional rattan garden furniture is its attractive, chunky rope weave exterior. Also unusual, the lounger is supported with a lightweight aluminium frame, which makes it easy to move around the patio space (and catch those all-important sun rays). While the lounger isn’t adjustable in terms of reclining positions, the back cushion can be moved around for comfort. And talking of comfort, the shower resistant and stainproof pad is wonderfully plush and deep.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Outsunny rattan sun lounger, cream Best: Budget buy Rating: 8/10 If you’re after a dupe of a much more expensive rattan lounger, you can’t go wrong with this curvy number from Outsunny. Full disclaimer: it is made of a plastic (or polyurethane) rattan but in chic black, there’s not much to tell it apart from higher-end synthetic models. We loved the shaping of this one with its upright back support and its long, curved leg rest. The removable pad is comfy enough and in a tough polyester it promises to be both weather and stain resistant. For a product on the affordable end, this one is particularly attractive in its contrasting black and white colourway.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Barlow Tyrie Capri standard garden lounger, natural teak Best: Wooden lounger Rating: 9/10 For those who appreciate natural wood and considered design, Barlow Tyrie’s Capri lounger is a beauty. Made to order from solid teak, the piece boasts a slatted leg and backrest, which feels wonderfully supportive and can be adjusted to find your perfect reclining position. This one also comes with a set of rubber shod teak wheels, making moveability a doddle. The teak has a natural finish, which celebrates the wood’s organic grain, while the quality of craftsmanship is palpable. It might not be cheap but it is timeless in design and, if looked after well, will last a lifetime.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Danetti sorrento grey garden sun lounger Best: Thoughtful design Rating: 9/10 This is a conventional rattan sun lounger but with thoughtful add-ons. Namely, industrial-chic metal legs which give the piece a cool contemporary twist, and a handy wooden shelf that runs the full length of the bed – ideal for keeping your drink and magazine close to hand as you laze. The addition of the side shelf makes the lounger extra wide, which only adds to its luxurious feel. And as with a conventional lounger, the top section can be angled to suit your wants. This one also boasts a plusher-than-usual, extra deep pad for added comfort, making it nigh on impossible to get out of.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Blomus stay sun lounger, cloud Best: Bean bag style Rating: 8/10 If you’re after something a little more malleable to dive into on the patio, Blomus’s bean bag like lounger is a treat. But unlike conventionally round bean bags, this one boasts ergonomic shaping with its gently curved form that supports the lower back. In the aptly named “cloud” colourway, the lounger is an attractive light grey, while the material itself is highly durable with water repellent and UV protective properties. Relatively lightweight, this one is filled with polystyrene beads (we’re told the environmentally friendly kind) and arrives half-filled for easy delivery. All we had to do was fill the rest of it up and jump on.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Maisons du Monde Copacabana sun lounger in rattan style resin Best: For back support Rating: 9/10 While some sun loungers boast multiple reclining positions, Maisons du Monde’s offering is set. But we wouldn’t want it any other way. Ergonomically shaped to support the spine, this one is a total joy to lie on, even if it is rather low down. (But then again there’s no need for a side table as you can casually grab your drink off the decking floor). The lightweight but sturdy metal frame is wrapped in a PE resin, which successfully mimics rattan and we found, makes this piece all the more durable. We love this one for its laid-back boho vibe.

The verdict: Sun loungers We loved Made’s zambra sun lounger for its chic and modern design. It really looks like a piece you’d find at a high-end hotel and it offers instant glamour in the back garden. With its chunky acacia frame and wheels, it proved easy to move around the patio in order to catch those all-important rays. We also fell for Maison du Monde’s Copacabana sun lounger in rattan style resin. This is a super stylish but affordable patio piece that’s also great for the spine – an unexpected bonus. Voucher codes For discounts and offers on homeware, try the links below: For more luxurious garden furniture, we’ve rounded up the best egg chairs to hang out in

