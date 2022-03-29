9 best shampoo for hair growth that promote sleeker, stronger locks

There isn’t one hairstyle that works for everyone, but there is something that we can all definitely agree on – nobody wants thin, lacklustre hair. However, sometimes our hair can look a little on the sparse side, no matter how much we want it to be thick and healthy.

There are a number of reasons this can happen, and sometimes it’s just luck of the draw. Genetics can play a part – as you age, your hair can become thinner, sometimes resulting in hair loss. Add factors like stress, pregnancy and hormones, and even the thickest hair can sometimes lose its fullness.

Our lifestyles can also affect our hair – pollution, hard water and sun can all weaken locks, leaving them prone to breakage. Plus, regular colour or chemical treatments, and heat styling won’t do your hair any favours – even regularly wearing your hair in certain tight styles might cause it to fall out.

When it comes to reversing these factors, some are easier to change than others. Unfortunately there’s no instant cure for hair loss, or a quick way to make short hair become longer.

However, a good haircare ritual can create the best conditions for hair growth, and protect the hair that is already there. Investing in the right shampoo is a great way to start your journey towards thicker, happier hair.

How we tested

We tried these shampoos over nearly two months, using each for at least three washes. They needed to be gentle enough to use regularly and promote hair and scalp health, creating the perfect conditions for hair growth.

The shampoos that impressed us the most provided a deep clean, plenty of foam and the added bonus of a pleasant scent. Our hair was left looking soft, shiny and plump, while our scalp felt cared for rather than stripped of its natural oils.

The best shampoo for hair growth for 2022 are:

Grow Gorgeous intense thickening shampoo, 250ml Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 From root to end, this shampoo works hard to improve the health of every single strand of hair. It contains niacinamide, a popular ingredient in the skincare world, which is a form of vitamin B3 which can protect against damage and aid in hydration. The formula also includes keratin to improve the elasticity of the hair, helping it to remain supple and reduce breakage. The thick shampoo produces a rich lather, and we loved the deep scent which remained on our hair right until the next wash. Our hair felt full and strong, and after drying it we noticed our split ends were less visible too. We also loved using the matching conditioner (£13.50, Lookfantastic.com) after – this duo makes a great foundation for a hair-boosting routine.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Paul Mitchell clean beauty repair shampoo, 250ml Best: For damaged hair Rating: 8/10 This all-vegan shampoo from Paul Mitchell is packed with goodness to help nourish hair, allowing it to grow stronger. The sulphate-free formula is enriched with hyaluronic acid, the hero skincare ingredient that is known for its moisturising properties, along with pea proteins and cold-pressed almond oil. In fact, over 90 per cent of the ingredients are from a natural origin, and the bottle is manufactured from recyclable sugarcane, for extra green credentials. The clear shampoo creates a lovely fluffy lather, and we also loved the subtly sweet scent that was never overpowering. After rinsing and drying, our hair felt hydrated, and the ragged ends looked healthier than ever before. Our lengths were voluminous and shiny – it’s no wonder Paul Mitchell products are so popular with hairdressers. For professional results, this is an excellent pick that will make your bathroom feel like a salon.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Regrowz thickening shampoo, 225ml Best: Natural formula Rating: 9/10 This bright green bottle is a great pick if you don’t like sweet, floral fragrances. The all-natural formula has a fresh, herbal scent, thanks to the impressive list of botanicals that have been condensed into the rich shampoo. Instead of damaging parabens and sulphates, you’ll find a blend of rosemary oil, coconut, almond, and holy basil. It also uses natural ingredients to inhibit DHT, which can cause hair loss, and biotin which may help to stimulate hair growth. The thick consistency creates a decadent lather, although it can mean that the dispenser needs to be pumped a few times to release the product. We worked it into our hair, stimulating the scalp to increase circulation and encourage growth. After use, our hair felt like it had been deeply cleaned, and once we had tried it a few times we definitely felt that our hair was in great condition, looking thick and healthy.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Watermans grow me hair growth shampoo, 250ml Best: All-rounder Rating: 8/10 With caffeine, biotin and argan oil, this shampoo contains the holy trinity of ingredients for hair growth. It’s also suitable for all hair types and is an all-vegan formula – in short, if you’re unsure when selecting hair products, this shampoo is a good choice. The instructions recommend that you massage your scalp for three to four minutes while using this product, in order to stimulate the scalp and promote hair growth. This was an enjoyable experience that made us really pay attention to how we were caring for our hair both in and out of the shower. We noticed that our hair did feel dense after a few uses, and our scalp felt balanced rather than irritated. If you’re looking for a stylish bottle to glam up your bathroom then this isn’t the one, but when it comes to function this shampoo is hard to fault.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lee Stafford hair growth activation shampoo, 250ml Best: For long hair Rating: 8/10 If you struggle to grow your hair past a certain length, then this shampoo could be the key to long locks. It stimulates the hair’s roots to encourage growth, and contains proteins along with energising green tea extract and lemon essence to provide a gentle clean that won’t damage your scalp. The instructions recommend that you use this shampoo to double-cleanse – once to remove oils and residual product, and once to provide a really deep clean feeling. The scent is pleasant but very sweet, and so might not be to everyone’s taste. After use, our hair felt like it had been fortified, as the dreaded halo of frizz was reduced and our annoying flyaways were tamed. If you want to commit to the hair growth regime, then you can follow up by using the conditioner (£8.99, Boots.com) and leave-in treatment (£11.99, Boots.com) from the same range. All the products work together to help you achieve the long hair of your dreams.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Venn synbiotic polyamine shampoo, 400ml Best: Luxury buy Rating: 9/10 Korean beauty has been big news for a while now, and haircare is following suit. This shampoo is from Venn, best known for its innovative use of pre and pro-biotics. By balancing the scalp’s microbiome, it aims to create the optimum conditions for hair growth. We loved the cooling sensation of this shampoo on our head, and the subtle scent is very sophisticated. The foam was light, enabling us to really massage it into every part of our scalp. After a few uses, our hair began to feel silkier than ever, without being weighed down. And, as an added bonus, the pump dispenser and chic white and gold packaging made our bathroom feel like a luxury spa. The price reflects this, but you don’t need to use too much shampoo for each wash and the bottle is larger than average – this is a decadent treat or an investment product.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Klorane strengthening shampoo, 200ml Best: For sensitive scalps Rating: 9/10 If your hair or scalp is feeling a little fragile, then this gentle cleanser is an excellent addition to your haircare routine. The botanical blend contains quinine, which is said to stimulate hair growth, along with caffeine, B vitamins and organic edelweiss from the Alps. The shampoo is quite viscous, meaning you have to be careful when squeezing the bottle, and the deep red colour might alarm those with light coloured hair. However, fear not – it lathers up into a bright white foam and is easy to spread around your head. The slightly medicinal scent might not be for everyone, but the natural ingredients work to heal the scalp and leave it feeling soothed and balanced. It’s the perfect choice for those who find some shampoos harsh, irritating or have sensitive skin that needs a little TLC.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Revitalash Cosmetics thickening shampoo, 251ml Best: For coloured hair Rating: 9/10 Reviatlash is known for its eyelash-boosting serums, and now the brand is using this expertise to create haircare products. The aim is to create the best conditions for hair growth by promoting scalp health at the root. There are plenty of natural ingredients in this bottle, including flax protein to reduce breakage, and willow bark to gently exfoliate the scalp. The formula doesn’t foam up as much as some shampoos, but it is very easy to disperse and we loved breathing in the delicious scent. The instructions recommend that you leave it on for one to two minutes before rinsing so it can get to work and penetrate the hair. After a week of use, our hair felt stronger than usual, and we noticed less hair falling out in the shower. And, the colour-safe formula means that it won’t wash your colour out or cause it to fade – we noticed that our blonde locks looked brighter than ever.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Patricks SH1 daily thickening shampoo, 200ml Best: For men Rating: 9/10 Although it was designed with men in mind, this sleek shampoo works well for anyone who is concerned about thinning hair. The carefully crafted formula is full of ingredients designed to protect and promote great hair – from capsicum frutescens chilli to increase blood circulation to the scalp, to soothing cinnamon with its antibacterial properties. It also uses proteins to strengthen the hair, and contains ingredients that help to block DHT, which can be responsible for hair loss. The premium packaging was a joy to use, and the cleanser removed all the product lingering in our hair from styling. After just one use our hair felt thick and healthy, and after a few washes it was clear that our hair was in excellent condition. The fresh vetiver scent lasted all day, and makes this shampoo a fantastic option for those who want to start their day with an invigorating shower experience.

