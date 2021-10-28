9 best reusable make-up remover pads: Wipe out single-use skincare with these sustainable rounds

Our beauty routines are an area where everyday sustainable swaps can be made to reduce our carbon footprint and minimise waste.

One product worth introducing to your skincare routine is reusable pads, made from bamboo, organic cotton or microfibre, which remove make-up and face masks or can be used to apply toners and liquid exfoliants. They can be thrown in the washing machine after each use, unlike traditional single-use cotton pads.

How we tested

In a bid to find the best, we incorporated these make-up remover pads into our routine for two months.

We rated each one on its softness, ability to remove make-up and other skincare products, how well it washed and how long it was meant to last – some purport to stand up to as many as 1,000 washes.

From luxury options to pocket-friendly picks, we’ve also accounted for different budgets and skin types, as sensitive complexions can be irritated by abrasive fabrics.

Face Halo glow skin set Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 The original Face Halo pads have been a part of our reviewer’s daily skincare routine for the past three years, but when this newest set launched we were keen to see how they measured up. The all-over pink one can be used to remove make-up either on its own or with a cleanser (we prefer the latter), the white is for cleansing skin and the baby pink is for exfoliating, thanks to its gently abrasive surface. These pads are a nice way to build a skincare routine with tools that are just as important as the products you apply. The white and pink pads are super soft, with microfibres that are fast-drying so they don’t leave a soggy mess in your bag if you’re travelling, and they also wash incredibly well – the first Face Halo pads we ever used are still going strong, more than 250 washes later. The exfoliant pad is also nice if you’ve overdone it on the chemical exfoliants and just want a gentle buffing tool to slough away dead skin cells without irritation.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Garnier micellar reusable make-up remover eco pads Best: For sensitive skin Rating: 9/10 While Garnier’s parent company Unilever is one of the biggest corporate polluters, the budget beauty brand is taking steps to becoming more environmentally friendly. By 2025 it aims for all its packaging to be made from recycled plastic, which it claims will save more than 40,000 tons of virgin plastic. One of the changes it made is the launch of these reusable cotton pads earlier this year. You receive three in a pack and the large rounds are super soft to the touch when first opened. They feel lovely and luxurious on the skin and while we can’t attest to the claim that they last 1,000 washes, over the two months we spent testing them, they emerged out of the washing machine slightly less soft, but no less effective. They remove make-up and face masks easily, don’t pull on the skin, leave no redness and dry quickly.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} StylPro reusable bamboo makeup remover pads Best: For removing eye make-up Rating: 8/10 These reusable cotton pads from StylPro come in a set of 16 – enough that you never run out in between washing them. We enjoyed using them with a splash of eye make-up remover to delicately remove smudges of mascara and eyeliner we’d mistakenly splodged, as they folded up neatly so you can contort them into whatever shape you need to clean up a feline eyeliner flick gone wrong. They wash well too, maintaining their soft texture each time they come out of the machine.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Skin Proud clear skin microfibre cleansing pads Best: Quick-drying pads Rating: 9/10 Having taken inspiration from Face Halo (the ethics of which we’ll let you decide), these pink squares are ideal for travelling, sleepovers or just as part of your everyday routine. They are made with a microfibre fabric that is quick-wicking and doesn’t hold onto water for too long, so you won’t find a puddle if they’re left in a make-up bag. They do a stellar job of swiftly wiping away balms, oils, milk and gel cleansers with ease and can be rinsed for multiple uses in one sitting. The tag is also a handy hook that can be hung up, and, for a pack of two, they’re great value.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Real Techniques reusable makeup remover pads Best: For removing face masks Rating: 8/10 It’s clear that Face Halo is onto something, and there’s many similar designs across the beauty sphere. This two-pack from brush brand Real Techniques may look similar, but they feel thinner and less plush. That’s not to say we weren’t impressed, they worked well for removing skincare products – especially clay masks, which can take a bit of effort to take off once they’ve dried down. Once wet, they lose their round shape and can be folded in half to reach a product that’s collected around the nose or in the corner of the eye.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} By Beauty Bay the facial cleansing pads Best: For travel Rating: 8/10 This slick set of three mini pads comes in a zipped black pouch – a brilliant storage solution. They’re the smallest we tried, oval in shape, and are great for removing a minimal face of make-up, but work best for taking off mascara or lipstick. They’re also a dab hand at cleansing skin without the need for a cleanser, so if you have limited space in a handbag or suitcase, these are all you need to keep your skin feeling refreshed. They’re soft and didn’t scrub or feel abrasive on our sensitive skin either.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Superdrug Studio make up remover cloth Best: On a budget Rating: 8/10 If you like the size of a flannel, try this budget-friendly microfibre cloth from Superdrug’s own brand, Studio. Similar to the Garnier rounds (£8.99, Boots.com), this is soft and plush at first, but becomes thinner after washing. However, we used it for two months and it became no less effective, even though we did miss its initial softness. When left on a towel rack, it dried very quickly and all the mascara (which it took off in seconds) is easily washed away under a cold tap. This is ideal if you find traditional flannels too harsh.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The White Company reusable skincare pads Best: For sensitive eyes Rating: 7/10 This set of seven provides enough spares so that when some are in the wash, you’ll always have plenty more. They come in a mesh pouch – handy for the machine as it avoids them getting lost in between towels, jeans and jumpers. They’re soft, unstructured and made from a mix of viscose, polyester and cotton. They are very thin, however, which makes them less suited to removing balm or oil cleansers without becoming oversaturated. But when used with micellar water, they swiftly remove traces of foundation, mascara, blush and bronzer.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rose Inc reusable cosmetic rounds Best: Bamboo make-up remover pads Rating: 8/10 For an added bit of luxury in your everyday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s new beauty line, Rose Inc, is a nice place to start. These bamboo cotton rounds have a terry texture that gently exfoliates but doesn’t scrub, so they won’t leave sensitive skin red. Instead of using it to remove make-up, these are better used for products with a thinner, watery consistency such as toners, chemical exfoliants, micellar water and products. There’s 10 to a pack which is good value, especially considering the rest of the line has premium prices.

The verdict: Make-up remover pads The Face Halo glow skin set is hard to beat, and while they are more of an investment, their durability, softness and effectiveness make them worth every penny. They wash incredibly well, are multi-purpose – able to remove make-up, cleanse skin and gently exfoliate – and they’ve become a daily part of our beauty routine. Voucher codes For the latest offers on skincare and other beauty buys, try the links below: For more sustainable beauty buys, try our edit of the best refillable make-up products that help reduce waste

