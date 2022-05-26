9 best outdoor candles for the ultimate garden glow up

There’s a serious trend to bring the indoors out and create more of a living space in our gardens over the last few years.

Think outdoor rugs and sofas, lighting and fancy barbecues. And outdoor candles are a big part of this alfresco moment we’re having.

There are different types of outdoor candles, because of course there are. Choose from battery operated ones that offer a soft, subtle glow, something scented, or ones that claim to repel insects. And there are also huge weather-proof candles, too – ideal for battling the temperamental British weather.

How we tested

We spent a lovely few weeks in our garden testing these candles. We had so many burning you could probably see our patio from space, and our neighbours definitely think we are pyromaniacs now.

During testing, we looked at the scents to see whether they worked in a garden setting and if the scent lingered. On the battery operated numbers we wanted to see if they made our garden look nicer, and provide a nice ambience, or whether they were just a gimmick? And did the bug-repelling ones do their job. Here are the ones that set our hearts alight.

Lights4Fun TruGlow waterproof outdoor candle bundle Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 If you want a gorgeous little cluster of candles to arrange artfully, this bundle is brilliant. The six battery-operated candles come in all different sizes from 10cm to 30cm high. We used them to create cute little spots in our garden and it made our space look noticeably more inviting. We also liked the timer option, which means the candles come on automatically at the same time of day every day and stay on for six hours. These gave our garden an immediate lift during the evenings and we love that they can stay outdoors all year round.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Earl of East greenhouse soy wax candle Best: Fresh scent Rating: 9/10 Okay, so this is our new favourite scent for indoors or out. It’s super trendy, comes in an amber-glass vessel, gives off a lovely subtle glow and the scent is gorgeously green. It’s inspired by the creator’s childhood summers spent playing in their grandparents’ greenhouse in Greece. I mean if that doesn’t sound idyllic we don’t know what does. The top note is vine tomatoes – rich and heady – and then you’re hit with fresh, clean basil. It’s perfectly balanced and every time we walk past this candle we can’t help but pick it up and sniff it. It burns beautifully evenly and this larger size has a burn time of up to 100 hours.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} St Eval nature’s garden gift box Best: For gifting Rating: 9/10 Sure you could gift these, but we suspect you might just want to keep them for yourself. We did. St Eval’s candles are some of the best in the business – they’re sustainably made on a Cornish working farm where there’s an emphasis on looking after the world, using renewable energy to create these candles. Aside from that, its candles smell absolutely divine. This trio of candles was inspired by a wildflower meadow, and are quite happy being burnt outside. The scents are garden greens, sweet pea and geranium. The latter is vibrant and fresh – a floral top note gives way to a fresh, green and grassy scent. Garden greens smells of vine tomatoes with a subtle floral scent underneath, while sweet pea is full-on yet has delicate florals. We think these cover all bases. The candles come in little terracotta pots which are subtly decorated with insects. They burn perfectly evenly and release a powerful scent. We thought this would make a great gift for garden parties or – as we say – just keep them and enjoy yourself.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Majo kami luxury outdoor candle Best: For big impact Rating: 9/10 There are candles and then there are Majo candles. This one is 30cm high but also 28cm in diameter. Let that sink in for a moment. The extra-wide wick is designed to burn in all weathers – wind, rain, you name it – and the whole candle can be left out all year long. Because of the extra-wide wick, it requires a lighter to light it and a proper candle snuffer to blow it out – which adds to the excitement if you ask us. And these candles make an impact. They all come with a ceramic plate to sit in, and looked gorgeous in our garden. They’re pretty spenny, we know. But if you’re looking for something seriously wow, look no further.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sarah Raven rustic pillar candles Best: Unscented candle Rating: 8/10 These candles come in three sizes (7cm, 10cm or 13cm) and various different chic colours. We went for a medium in dusty pink, and were not disappointed. The hand poured candle has a rough, hewn texture on the sides, which adds some interest. And it burns really nicely, without smoke or dripping onto our precious dining table. Ours should last for about 65 hours of burning – we didn’t test it that long, but it certainly had staying power. As this doesn’t come in a pot, and has a standard wick, it’s best used in low-wind conditions or a sheltered area of your garden.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Soul Shropshire recover candle Best: For indoor and outdoor use Rating: 7/10 This candle has a blend of scents to create a spa-like aroma at home. But as luck would have it, those scents include rosemary, thyme and citronella, which are all insect repellents. We loved that this candle smelt dreamy while keeping the worst of the British insect-based wildlife away. It comes in a sophisticated-looking navy pot and burns well – although can’t withstand too much wind, so pop it somewhere a bit sheltered.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Christow flickering flameless candles, set of three Best: Budget buy Rating: 7/10 We found this trio quite hypnotic. Slot in three batteries into each candle and they light up inside, but somehow the plastic “flame” dances about and from a distance looks like real fire. They’re remote operated, so you can control them from inside while they’re outside, and set timers too. This is pretty handy, but we probably wouldn’t leave them outside for too long as they don’t feel robust enough to survive the brutal British summer weather. We did like the texture on the side of the candles, which makes them more realistic and the staggered height creates a pretty effect too.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Neptune Citronella, Rosemary & Watermint candle Best: Insect-repellent candle Rating: 10/10 This three-wick candle has been made especially for burning outdoors. It comes in a wide amber-coloured glass jar with screw-on lid and looks on-trend on our patio. The lid means you can also leave it outside in all weathers and just crack it open when you want to enjoy it. The scent is a heady mix of herbs, eucalyptus and citronella, with a woody base note. It’s a grown-up and sophisticated scent for sure, and gloriously one that insects hate, so it’s perfect to have lit on balmy summer evenings.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} St Eval Citronella scented tealights Best: Tea lights Rating: 9/10 You get nine tealights in this pack, which we think works out as a pretty good deal. They looked incredibly cute dotted around our garden inside upcycled jam jars. And thanks to the citronella scent they did a good job of warding away little beasties. They’re hand poured on a Cornish working farm using sustainable practices. And they should have a burn time of six hours, which is pretty decent for their modest size.

