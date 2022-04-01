9 best maternity swimwear: Style that accommodates your growing bump

Finding a swimsuit that fits and looks flattering is hard enough as it is, let alone during pregnancy, when your body is ever-changing. But, the good news is that a number of beachwear brands have extended their swimwear options to cater to the maternity category.

While it’s possible to sport your pre-pregnancy bathing suit when you’re expecting (especially during the first trimester), maternity swimwear is built to grow with you, with many offering added bump and bust support, adjustable straps and ruching.

There are also a number of non-maternity labels that are versatile and stretchy enough to wear throughout pregnancy and beyond.

When it comes to choosing the right piece for you, there are plenty of options to consider, from one-pieces that provide more coverage to bikinis that let you show your bump off proudly, and tankinis, which combine the best of both worlds.

Whichever style it is you choose, it’s important to remember that having a baby doesn’t mean you have to change your personal aesthetic, so make sure to reach for colours and prints that speak to you.

How we tested

Whether you’re having a baby moon, trying to stay cool in the garden or are an active swimmer, we’ve tracked down the best pieces available, from high street to independent brands. When testing, we looked out for pieces that offer just the right amount of coverage and support, flatter bumps and curves and, of course, triumph in the style stakes.

The best maternity swimwear for 2022 are:

Next green crinkle maternity tie shoulder swimsuit Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 This swimsuit from high street stalwart Next is a brilliant all-rounder as it not only feels supportive but looks seriously stylish and flatters your growing curves. Made from a soft and supple crinkle fabric, it has just the right amount of stretch so that it fluctuates with your changing body without getting slack and we felt comfortable in it from the moment we slipped it on – which was a breeze to do. The bottom half of the swimsuit gives great coverage of your rear and we loved that the shoulder straps can be tied up, making it easy to adjust the swimsuit for a perfect fit. The plunge neckline is super flattering, as is the gorgeous emerald green colour, that ensures you’ll stand out for all the right reasons. Impressive on all fronts, it comes in sizes UK6 to UK22 and is a great choice for all kinds of wearers, whether you’re seeking shade on a sunbed or diving into the deep end. It’s become a firm favourite and we’ll certainly be adding it to our swim kit post-baby, too.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Youswim aplomb high waist two-piece Best: Bikini Rating: 10/10 Considering that functional, flattering swimwear can be tricky to find, the idea of a one-size fits all bikini might seem too good to be true and, we’ll be honest, when we unwrapped this teeny two-piece we doubted it would be able to cover our modesty, let alone our prospering baby bump. But we need not have been concerned because, as if by magic, it fit like a glove. While Youswim’s range isn’t specifically designed for pregnancy, the amazingly stretchy fabric means that each of its pieces adapt to the curves of your body, fitting an impressive seven sizes in one (UK6-UK18), and it works. We loved this aplomb style, which consists of a bikini top with a flattering square neck and sturdy, thick straps that provide brilliant support to your bust. Meanwhile, the bottoms are high-waisted with an adjustable high or low leg cut depending on how far you pull them up. We found they provided great hip coverage and fit neatly over our bump without digging in or becoming baggy when in water. The kind of bikini you won’t want to take off, it’s a little on the pricey side but considering you’ll be able to wear it post-baby, too, we think it’s well worth splashing out on.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Seraphine black halter neck maternity swimsuit Best: Halter neck swimsuit Rating: 9.5/10 If it’s a halter neck style you’re after, look no further than Seraphine’s swimsuit, which channels all the glamour of old Hollywood while keeping you comfortable and secure. A classic black offering, it’s made from quick-dry fabric that has a great amount of stretch to it, meaning it has all the flexibility you’ll need to carry you from your first trimester to postpartum. The swimsuit gives a really flattering fit with decent coverage on the bottom and ruching at the sides to provide extra room for your growing bump. A great choice for style conscious mums to be, we loved that the adjustable halter neck works together with the lightly padded cups to give you tailored bust support, and that it comes in a wide range of sizes, from XS to XXL (UK6 to UK22).

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rosewater coconut maternity tankini Best: Tankini Rating: 9/10 Tankinis are hugely popular among pregnant women and it’s not hard to see why. They offer all the convenience of a bikini but with added bump coverage for those who prefer it and, most importantly, they make the countless trips to the toilet a whole lot less stressful. We love this khaki one, which is designed with a classic halter neck top that’s packed with handy design features which make it a treat to wear, including pregnancy-safe side boning sides and ruching in the cups to accommodate your growing breasts, fitting sizes B-DD. We also appreciated that the top comes with drawstrings on each side, which can be tightened or loosened depending on which stage of pregnancy you’re at, meaning it adjusts for a perfect fit throughout the entire nine months. Perfect for the beach, pool or gentle aquanatal classes, the fabric is amazingly soft and stretchy, chlorine resistant and features UPF50+ protection. The briefs are also comfortable enough to wear all day and we experienced zero digging.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S Maternity ruched square neck swimsuit Best: Classic swimsuit Rating: 9/10 The LBD of maternity swimsuits, this should be top of your list if you’re looking for a classic style with clever construction. Available in sizes UK8 to UK18, the one-piece has clearly been designed with fluctuating bodies in mind. It comes with ruched sides that both flatter and ensure there’s room to grow, has plenty of stretch and adjustable straps, which make it easy to tailor the level of bust support for a comfortable fit. Cut with a regular fit, the brief covers your bottom half modestly but it is a bit cheekier compared to some of the other full coverage styles on our list. However, we still thought it looked flattering and didn’t find ourselves worrying about the material digging in. While it was a little tight pulling the one-piece over our bump, it felt snug and secure once on and we really liked the modern square neck, which gives the otherwise simple design a bit of flair. Stylish and built to last, this is a swimsuit that will see you through bump and beyond.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jojo Maman Bebe green maternity swimsuit Best: For bust support Rating: 9/10 Looking for a swimsuit with bags of pregnancy-friendly bust support? This one could be about to become your go-to summer staple. As well as ruching on the sides to provide extra room for your bump, this style has it on the bust too, which means it will grow with you throughout your entire pregnancy. We also loved the thick adjustable straps that made it feel really supportive and the removable padded caps, which are great if you’d like an extra boost. Available in sizes small to large (UK8 to UK18), the bottom half of the swimsuit offers superb coverage with a low cut on the leg that feels comfortable thanks to the thick and stretchy fabric. We also couldn’t get enough of the vibrant green hue, which means you probably won’t find another person at the pool wearing the same cossie as you.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gap maternity recycled square neck one-piece swimsuit Best: For making a statement Rating: 8.5/10 Who says maternity wear can’t be stylish? This one-piece from Gap is guaranteed to make a statement with its contemporary cut that features a fashion forward square neckline which nicely balances out your bump. It has plenty of supportive design elements too that don’t interfere with the overall look, including an underbust band and side ruching that means it will easily stretch to accommodate your bump well into the third trimester. The fabric is nice and thick too, without feeling too restrictive, so you don’t need to worry about see-through mishaps. It’s available in sizes XS to XL (UK2 to UK18), and is a timeless staple that delivers a touch of poolside glamour. While we tried the all-over daisy print, it also comes in plain black and, if you really want to turn heads, hot pink.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Speedo women’s essential U-back maternity swimsuit Best: Sports swimsuit Rating: 8/10 When you think of swimming brands, Speedo is often the first that comes to mind and if you’re after a one-piece that provides full-coverage, this will do the trick. Ideal for everything from daily laps to taking your little one to the local pool, it fits impeccably and stays in place, meaning you won’t feel the need to rearrange before getting out of the water. Easy to get on and take off, it has a low cut leg and U-back design with a comfortable elastic underband that provides light bust support. The swimsuit is also made with a durable fabric that has higher chlorine resistance, meaning it fits like new for longer, and we also found it to have a generous amount of stretch.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} New Look maternity black tropical bardot swimsuit Best: Bardot swimsuit Rating: 8/10 This one-piece will make a fun addition to your summer swimwear collection with its flaunty features and tropical palm print. Cut in a flattering bardot shape, it equally compliments most body shapes with on-trend waterfall ruffle detailing across the chest and off-the-shoulder sleeves, which also make it ideal for anyone looking for upper arm coverage. We found these details also balanced out our bump and liked that the shoestring straps offer extra support for those with larger busts. Available in sizes UK6 to UK18, the swimsuit fits well and doesn’t lose its shape after several wears. We also really liked that it can double up as a cute top – simply throw on a pair of maternity-friendly shorts or wide leg trousers and you’re ready to go.

The verdict: Maternity swimwear The Next crinkle swimsuit wins by leaps and bounds due to its superior comfort, flexibility and flattering design, which make it a stellar all-rounder. It’s a great choice whether you’re escaping on a relaxing babymoon or swimming a few laps and we loved that the adjustable ties give you a more customised fit, which you’ll appreciate as your body changes shape. If it’s a two-piece you’re after, Youswim’s one-size-fits-all bikini is our top pick for its swimwear sorcery. We couldn’t get enough of the range of trendy colours and luxuriously soft feel and loved that it caters to so many body types and sizes. Although it is a splurge, it’s a worthy investment that can be worn well beyond baby’s due date. Voucher codes For the latest discounts and offers on swimwear and other fashion buys, try the links below: For more maternity favourites, read our roundup of the best maternity gym-wear pieces that support your bump

