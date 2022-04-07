9 best lawnmowers for taking your turf to the next level

If you’re lucky enough to have one, think about how much pleasure your lawn gives you throughout the warmer months, as you lounge around on a deck chair with a drink in hand, or while maintaining your dominance as family Swingball champ.

In return, don’t you think it deserves the VIP treatment? This inevitably begins with finding a mower that won’t scalp, scrape and hack at it. After all, mowing the lawn is one of the most frequent garden jobs you’ll have to do in the coming months, so it makes sense to have a machine that will deliver great results in the minimum amount of time.

It’s important to look at the cutting diameter of a lawnmower in relation to the size of your garden and your workload; the bigger the blade, the more grass you’ll cut with each pass

However, you have to balance that advantage with the fact that larger decks are harder to navigate around garden obstacles, like bird tables and flower beds, so it must combine with manoeuverability to get the job done.

We trialled all the mowers below with usability in mind, looking at features like self-propulsion, how easy it was to adjust the cutting height and how big the grass box was, but we were most interested in the finished product and how the lawn looked when the job was done.

Feature-packed mowers that didn’t cut well did not make the final line-up, but the following machines all impressed with their ability to deliver a clean, quality cut and promote the health of your turf, so a lovely lawn becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.

How we tested

We needed a large expanse of grass with plenty of obstacles to put all the mowers through their paces, and after playing around with the various features unique to each machine, we lined them up, side by side, and let them go to work on a single strip of lawn so that we could immediately compare one machine’s handiwork to the next.

Karcher LMO 18-36 cordless lawn mower Best: For overall lawncare Rating: 9/10 Karcher has added a larger deck to its LMO 18 mower, so that it now has a 36cm cutting width, which can be set to work at four different heights, as well as being adjusted to mow and mulch, or simply mow directly into the 45l collection bag. The chassis design allowed us to mow close to the edge, next to walls, fences, etc, and the machine gave a quality finish to the grass, leaving it looking very neat and lush, especially after using the mow and mulch facility. We were impressed with the storage system for the mower too, which collapses down to the wheeled footprint, including the grass collection box; and considering the price includes a 5AH battery and fast charger with plenty of working time, this mower deserves a place in any garden shed.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bosch advancedrotak 36-650 Best: For quiet, efficient cutting Rating: 7/10 There are two things we immediately noticed about the battery-powered 36-650, the first being how quiet an operator it was, so if you’ve got little ones in the house, this means you’ll no longer have to plan your cutting sessions around nap times. With push-button adjustment, you can choose between seven cutting levels, ranging from 25mm to 80mm, so you’ll be totally in control of reducing the grass length to a healthy height and the 36cm blades mean that you can work efficiently. The sliding handle was ergonomic and the machine was easy to manage around the lawn, leaving a professional finish with nice clean edging along solid borders. When your work is done, the Bosch has a compact wheel print, which includes a collection box that is detachable and collapsible so you can store it neatly on top of the mower itself. Finally, don’t be too quick to mothball the mower at the end of the summer, as the blades of the Bosch are designed to scoop up and shred rogue leaves that have landed on the lawn while it cuts, which could save you some labour in the early autumn months.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Husqvarna LC142i Best: Push mower Rating: 8/10 This battery mower relies on the user’s push power, but its big wheels and lightweight cutting deck keep effort to a minimum, while maximising manoeuvrability and without compromising the on-lawn performance of the machine itself, which is very impressive. The 42cm cutting width is accompanied by seven cutting heights so the mower was able to create a nice, even finish to the lawn with progressive cuts and the generous 50l collector meant that we could cut for extended periods, especially as the mower is backed up with one of the best battery systems on test. We also liked the fact that we could extend our working time even more by using the mode for more energy-efficient cutting, to ensure we finished the job before the battery needed to recharge.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Husqvarna 415X Best: Robotic mower Rating: 10/10 It’s not often we give out full marks, but the 415X is a brilliant machine that frees you up to concentrate on other garden tasks while it quietly goes about its business. The guidewire installation was simple and fuss-free and there’s good online help on the manufacturer’s website, which will help you lay both boundary and guide wire and even create islands around no-go areas like flower beds. Initial setup is through Husqvarna’s Automower app, which couldn’t be simpler, and with a medium-sized garden (which is what the 415X is best for) you can be up and running in less than an hour. The mower has 22cm of cutting width, but you can just set it up to run until the job’s done, including overnight, as the machine runs wonderfully silent and has headlights to warn you it’s still operating. There are nine cutting heights in total, again set through the app, and the mower is impressively agile in getting itself out of trouble when it encounters an obstacle on the lawn. The 415X doesn’t even struggle in longer grass and leaves a professional finish, mulching down the grass cuttings with its three pivoting blades. It’s a hard worker, thanks to Husqvarna’s efficient battery on board, which allows for almost an hour of mowing from a single charge. The best automower we’ve seen to date. Ego LM2021E-SP Best: For large, sloping lawns Rating: 9/10 The Ego lawnmower range is regularly in our round-ups thanks to a combination of build quality and the lithium battery technology which powers it and this model is no exception to that rule. The big 50cm cutting width makes even a mammoth mowing session more manageable, and the self-propulsion is so powerful that it would hold its own in a drag race with a petrol model. A spring-loaded system makes it easy to choose between any one of the six cutting height settings and the automatic variable cutting speed and 60l collection bag make the machine a very sound investment if you have a large, undulating cutting area. You can decide whether you want to bag, mulch or shoot grass cuttings sideways from the machine and the large wheels make the whole unit easy to get around. A truly relentless workhorse.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ego ZT4201E-L Z6 Best: Ride-on Rating: 9/10 Looking like a cross between a Mario Kart and a Mars Rover, Ego is hoping to reinvent the wheel with the Z6, or at least re-invent the traditional zero-turn ride-on. This 2022 release is clearly focused on homeowners who have gardens that warrant some serious shearing, so if you’re in the market for a ride-on then, for the price of a small car, you’ll get one that can deliver a petrol engine’s worth of power, running off six of Ego’s always impressive 12AH batteries. The machine actually ships with just four batteries, so you will need an extra purchase to get up to full power, which will cover 2.5 acres on a single charge, without the emissions you would get from a petrol ride-on. With 10 different cutting heights, the Z6 copes well with banks and it’s easy to keep it under control, which hasn’t been the case with some other ride-on experiences we’ve had. On full power, the two blades produce a nice even finish and the driveability of the machine is excellent thanks to its intuitive design and good ergonomics. It’s probably the most comfortable ride-on currently available, with mod cons like drinks holders, USB charging and 32 high-intensity LED lights giving it a particularly fun, space-age look; and, speaking of fun, when the job’s done and you just want to feel the wind in your hair, there’s even a sport mode.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gtech robot lawnmower RLM50 Best: Mid-range robo mower Rating: 8/10 With some very straightforward instructions (available on the manufacturer’s website) to hold your hand through the setup of the all-important boundary wire, we had this machine mowing in an hour. The Gtech cuts precisely and evenly and you can choose between three modes, one of which sends the mower out to cut randomly until the job is done; one which focuses on areas highlighted by you; and, finally, a mode that sends it off to cut radially. With seven heights to choose from, there are plenty of opportunities to gradually whip your lawn into shape, with the machine mulching and returning the clippings to the lawn itself. We managed to get around 90 minutes of cutting out of the RLM50 before it had to return to base to charge, but when it was mowing it avoided obstacles well and left a well-manicured lawn in its wake.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Stihl RM 248 T Best: Petrol mower Rating: 7/10 For lawn owners who don’t have enough green to warrant a ride-on, but still have quite an expanse, this petrol machine means that as long as you’ve got a full can of fuel in your shed, you’ll be able to get the job done in one go. Self-propelled, the RM 248T is good value, ergonomic and easy to get around with the single speed drive making it particularly adept at cutting up a slope without leaving behind a patchy finish. The mower has a 46cm cutting width, five cutting heights and a big 55l grass box, and runs well on the grooved, hard wheels to make it easier to avoid obstacles and mow into awkward spaces. The blade is designed to raise up grass blades before cleanly slicing them and it left our lawn looking precise and well cared for.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Flymo easistore 380R Best: Electric mower Rating: 7/10 With 10m of electrical leash and a cutting width of 38cm, this is a feature-packed mower, particularly geared towards smaller gardens. It features a rear roller that laid a discernible stripe on our lawn, while the compact design allowed us to cut close to hard borders and also made the mower very easy to move around while cutting. The 45l grassbox is more than adequate for a smaller garden and when you’re done, the 380R stores vertically, with the grass box hanging from the handle so it takes up minimal space in a shed or garage.

How to choose the best lawnmower for you What types of lawnmowers are there? Corded (electric) This is still one of the most common choices for homeowners with smaller lawns located close to the house. Whether you’re a fan of hovers or rollers, all you have to do is plug them in and away you mow. Pros: Light, generally cheaper, limitless cutting, easy to manoeuvre Cons: Limited range, risk of electric shock Battery-powered You’re looking at a short charge and a long run time here. These inhabit the middle ground (between corded and petrol) in terms of weight and how easy they are to fling around your lawn. Buying two batteries is a good idea so you can use them on rotation to extend your cutting time – one can be charging while the other is in use. Pros: Quiet, convenient, and some manufacturers have batteries that can be used across a range of tools Cons: Can be pricey, cutting is limited to battery life, batteries need to be fully charged beforehand​, charging times vary Petrol-powered These are suitable for large lawns and inclined areas because they’re generally self-propelled. Most petrol models have a mulching option, which returns cuttings and their nutrients to the lawn to promote growth. Pros: Cut quality, great range Cons: Can be tricky to start up, noisy, need to keep the fuel tank topped up, higher maintenance, heavy if not self-propelled Ride-on If you’ve got more than half an acre to look after and your budget can extend to it, then ride-on mowers are the best option. Zero turning machines will do 360 degrees on the spot so you can cut around trees, flowerbeds and shrubbery. Pros: Fast, precision mowing, very manoeuvrable Cons: Expensive, yearly maintenance​, fuel costs How often will I need to clean my mower and sharpen the blades? You should look to clean the underside (deck) of your mower at least twice during the season. If the deck gets clogged with dried grass it will rarely affect the blade rotation, but it can inhibit how much of the blade of uncut grass is shown to the mower’s cutting edge, which will impact the quality of your cut. Dull blades are only going to undo all your hard work by tearing up your lawn. A general rule of thumb is to sharpen your blades before mowing season each year. However, if you scalp uneven turf or hit a rogue rock, you might need to repeat the process. After cutting, if you notice the grass tips look torn rather than sliced, the blade may need sharpening. What features should I look out for? Self-propulsion Self-propelled models really take the effort out of buzzing your lawn and are especially useful if your plot isn’t bowling-green flat. It used to be the case that self-propelled machines were confined to petrol models, but battery-powered mowers are now getting in on the act. The only thing to be wary of here is the bigger drain the propulsion will cause on the battery charge, so you’re going to need a quality battery. Ease of use Look for how easy it is to adjust the cutting height, how big the grass box is and how easy it is to take it on and off. Deck size The bigger the deck, the bigger the cutting diameter of the blade, so you’ll get rid of more grass with each pass. However, larger decks are harder to navigate around garden obstacles such as bird tables and flower beds. Anything between 30cm and 40cm is standard for gardens between 50 sq m and 150 sq m. But, if you go for a larger deck, make sure your designated storage space will accommodate it. Storage Lawnmowers are probably the biggest single item of garden kit that you’ll own, so foldable handlebars and upright storage can come in very handy so that you don’t have to vault the mower every time you want something from the garage or shed. The verdict: Lawnmowers Feature-packed and performance-led there’s a lot to like about the Karcher LMO 18-36, from the increased cutting width to the price, which includes a quality battery and charger. Small, medium or even slightly larger lawns would all benefit from the lush finish that the Karcher is capable of, making it a green machine that’s truly excellent value for money. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on lawnmowers and other home and garden appliances, try the links below: Keep your garden neat and tidy with our best weed killers

