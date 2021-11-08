9 best kids’ snow boots to keep their toes warm all winter

No one ever had fun in the snow with cold feet. If your child wants to play out in the white stuff without tears or tantrums, it’s essential to invest in a decent pair of snow boots so they can enjoy the weather and stay safe.

The best snow boots need to be waterproof, cosy and have a good grip so your child won’t slip on any icy patches. They need to be easy to get on and off too, especially for younger children hurrying to get out at the first sign of flakes, so it’s worth considering a pull-on pair rather than bothering with laces.

If you plan to splurge on a ski holiday, look for more technical features including rubber soles, fleece or thermal lining and breathable membranes so they won’t end up with sweaty feet on the slopes. However even if they’ll only be heading out to the back garden, a dedicated pair of snow boots will mean they can have winter adventures wherever they are.

How we tested

We might not have had any blizzards just yet, but we put all these boots to the test in the cold and wet to make sure they’d go the distance once the snow started falling. We roped in a team of junior testers aged between 5 and 15 to see if they could withstand puddle jumping, slippery muddy fields and even night-time walks when the temperature had dropped. We considered how warm and dry each pair kept feet, if the tester felt secure to run in them without falling and if our demanding teens were happy to be seen in public wearing them.

Read more:

The best kids’ snow boots for 2021 are:

Helly Hansen JK bowstring boot helly tech Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 These might look a trainer your child could pull on to head to the park, but they’re actually little winter wonders. Despite the kid-friendly style and hook and loop closure that’s easy to use even with gloves on, they’re just as good as a decent adult’s snow boot. They have a Helly Tech waterproof membrane, a great grippy sole and 200g of cosy primaloft padding that keeps them cosy without adding extra weight. They also dry in a flash when they’re wet. Best of all, our junior testers found these boots the most comfortable to wear of all, thanks to the excellent ankle support and cushioned midsole which means they can be worn all day without any moaning. Available in blue, purple, pink and a green-grey, all our testers also agreed they’d be happy to wear these boots on wet or chilly days at home as they didn’t feel they were wearing over-the-top ski boots. A winter win-win to beat any weather.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Decathlon kids’ warm waterproof snow hiking boots SH100 x-warm Best: On a budget Rating: 9/10 These brilliantly priced boots got the thumbs-up for style from our testers as they come in unobtrusive black (plus purple and navy) but don’t have any extra logos or patterns to turn off teens. Our older testers even admitted they would be happy to wear these to school on snowy days without feeling like they’d come dressed for the slopes. They’re very easy to put on thanks to a wide opening and secure rip-tab fastening that’s easy to handle even with cold fingers. The boots have also been tested in temperatures down to a bone-chilling -22°C and have a cosy fleece interior plus a breathable, waterproof membrane to keep feet dry. We were especially impressed with the sturdy soles designed for hiking, which made testers feel really stable on even the slipperiest ground. A great buy.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Columbia youth powderbug plus II snow boots Best: For deep snow Rating: 7/10 Made for serious stomping, these welly-style boots were some of the tallest we tested so are great for extra coverage in deep snow or even serious puddles. They are fantastically waterproof, with a drawstring closing which keeps every last bit of slush out. There’s an adjustable Velcro strap too, though we felt this didn’t make a huge difference to the fit. The moulded shell is made of waterproof synthetic leather and really does feel sturdy on even the slipperiest surface. They’re super-warm too, even down to a freezing -32°C thanks to a clever recycled felt liner that can be removed and washed to stop them from getting stinky. Our testers did find this sometimes caught as they were putting these boots on and made them a little less easy to slip on quickly, but it’s worth it for box-fresh boots every time.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Keen winterport neo dt waterproof boot Best: For comfort Rating: 9/10 These got rave reviews from our testers. Though they have all the coverage and waterproof wizardry you need when there’s heavy snow, they’re as comfy as trainers to wear with hiking-standard traction for grip and a tall easy quick-cinch bungee and hook and loop closures. They’re made of environmentally preferred premium leather and have a waterproof, breathable membrane to let vapour out without letting water in. There’s also 200g of lightweight Keen. Warm insulation made from charcoal bamboo for warmth where it’s needed down to -31°C. A tri-layer footbed provides cosiness and underfoot comfort while anti-odour technology will stop the boots from getting whiffy too. Available up to a size 12 and in two colourways, there’s an identical version for older kids (£74.99, Keenfootwear.com) so you won’t need to look elsewhere to sort the whole family.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dare 2b kids’ skiway II fleece lined snow boots black white Best: For first ski trips Rating: 8/10 No one wants to splash too much cash on that very first ski trip in case your child decides they hate every second and never set foot on the slopes again. Just in case they do, this heavy-duty but brilliantly priced pair of boots can handle even the heaviest snow, but will still work well for wintry walks in the UK. They have an all-important snow-proof fabric upper with a durable water repellent finish to keep feet completely dry. There’s also a soft microfibre lining with faux-fur trim for warmth, though you might need to add an extra pair of cosy socks if the weather is particularly icy. The hook and loop fastening and Velcro strap make them easy to pull on and off while the tread can also withstand even the slipperiest ground. A great all-around buy that won’t break the bank.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Muddy Puddles snowdrift snowboots Best: For warmth Rating: 8/10 No chance of cold toes in these waterproof boots made from vegan suede with hard-wearing rubber outer soles. They’re super-warm with a removable thermal lining that means feet stay snug even on the coldest day. Our tester said their feet didn’t feel nippy at all during several hours outside. The boots also have super grippy soles that feel very secure and the elasticated drawcord makes them easy to whip on and off. Available to buy in blue or tan, our teen tester was less keen on the brighter colour and would have preferred them in black, but less fussy children will definitely be wowed by these boots’ warmth.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Polarn O. Pyret kavat vallen wp snow boots Best: For the slopes Rating: 8/10 There’s not much Swedish brand Polarn O. Pyret doesn’t know about bad weather. It’s been producing organic children’s clothes for over 45 years and is known for long-lasting winter gear including ski trousers, thermal layers and top-notch coats made to last. Its snow boots mean business too. Made from partially recycled material, they’re free from Teflon, PTE and other fluorinated hydrocarbons and are still completely waterproof with sealed seams. Though they look a little on the clumpy side, the rubber soles are surprisingly lightweight so our tester was happy wearing them all day. We also liked the reinforced toe and heel and shock-absorbing in-soles, which mean these boots will stand up to anything even the harshest winter will throw at them.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} JoJo Maman Bébé alpine snow boots Best: For toddlers Rating: 7/10 Our youngest tester loved these boots which feel sturdier than wellies for getting out in the snow. Their soft fleece lining keeps little toes toasty while the moulded sole with deep treads mean they won’t take a tumble on icy ground. The handy Velcro closure allows even mittened hands to get them on without help if they just can’t wait too. A long-term best-seller at a great price, they’re available in sizes 3 to 12 in four different colours so your child can pick their favourite. Just be aware the upper is only water-resistant so it’s best to swerve deep puddles wearing them if your little adventurer wants to avoid dreaded damp feet.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Emu Australia kids’ roth quilt lined boots Best: For everyday Rating: 7/10 We found it hard to believe these boots could stand up to really wintry weather as they look so stylish, they could easily be worn every day. Available up to size 12, they’re made from a blend of a waterproof shell and action leather at the base so surprisingly they really did keep our tester’s feet dry after a whole afternoon of puddle splashing. The Velcro fastening means they’re faff-free to put on and can be adjusted to fit snugly, while the dark grey merino wool lining felt wonderfully plush. Our one gripe is the soles aren’t quite as grippy as we’d hoped so they wouldn’t be suitable for extreme conditions. However, as they look good with everything from jeans to school uniform and are suitably snuggly, they’re the ideal boot to see your child through an average British winter.

