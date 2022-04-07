9 best ereaders: Fuel your inner bookworm with a Kindle or Kobo device

The first ebook readers were clunky and simplistic, but even so, they changed everything. Now, with better displays, clever navigation and lots of extra features, they almost come close to the brilliance of, you know, real books.

Sure, you can’t match the feel of paper, or the way you can know how far you are through your latest book just by how it feels in your two hands, instead of relying on a percentage indicator. But for convenience, ebook readers can’t be outdone.

You can read in a darkened bedroom without disturbing your significant other, thanks to the lights that can now even be found on entry-level models. And because it’s light directed at the screen, rather than the backlighting from a tablet that shines at you, ebook readers don’t tire your eyes. Some even have lights that can change colour from a cool blue to a warmer orange to make them more comfortable to read at different times of the day.

There’s the simplicity of buying a book in seconds, and battery life is measured in weeks, not hours, because e-ink only consumes electricity when changing from one page to the next. Once you’re on the page you want to read, there’s no power draw.

Two brands dominate the market: Amazon with its Kindle range, and Kobo. Most ebook readers have 6in displays, but some are bigger. Many, though not all, have a screen resolution of 300 pixels per inch (ppi) which is very sharp and easy to read. The entry-level Kindle is lower, at 167ppi, but still more than readable, and the lowest-priced Kobo, the nia, outdoes this resolution with a 212ppi screen.

Read more:

Note that both Amazon and Kobo have bookstores with millions of books available. The future for ebook readers looks rosy – colour screens will come, though don’t expect them for a year or two at least, and some models already have screens that let you annotate pages with notes, though we’d say this technology is not yet fully formed.

How we tested

We tested for comfort in the hand, even over long reading sessions, ease of navigation, screen quality, battery life, breadth of access to the books you want, and the simplicity of purchasing your next title.

The best ereaders for 2022 are:

Best overall – Amazon Kindle paperwhite: £99, Amazon.co.uk

– Amazon Kindle paperwhite: £99, Amazon.co.uk Best for note-taking – Kobo sage: £249.99, Kobobooks.com

– Kobo sage: £249.99, Kobobooks.com Best for maximum storage – Amazon Kindle paperwhite signature edition: £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Amazon Kindle paperwhite signature edition: £179.99, Amazon.co.uk Best premium reader – Amazon Kindle oasis: £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Amazon Kindle oasis: £169.99, Amazon.co.uk Best mid-range ereader – Kobo clara HD: £119.99, Kobobooks.com

– Kobo clara HD: £119.99, Kobobooks.com Best value Kindle – Amazon Kindle: £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Amazon Kindle: £39.99, Amazon.co.uk Best budget reader – Kobo nia: £69.99, Kobobooks.com

– Kobo nia: £69.99, Kobobooks.com Best kids’ reader – Amazon Kindle kids edition: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Amazon Kindle kids edition: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for audiobooks – Kobo libra 2: £129.99, Kobobooks.com

Amazon Kindle paperwhite Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Screen size: 6.8in

6.8in Screen resolution: 300ppi

300ppi Screen light? Yes, with 17 LEDs

Yes, with 17 LEDs Waterproof? Yes, IPX8

Yes, IPX8 Storage: 8GB, 32GB

8GB, 32GB Wifi only? Yes

Yes Weight: 205g

205g Dimensions: 125mm x 174mm x 8.1mm

125mm x 174mm x 8.1mm E Ink version: E Ink Carta 1200 The paperwhite has just had a big upgrade for only a modest price increase. The screen size has shot up from 6in to 6.8in, with the same 300ppi resolution as the pricier oasis. The design is elegant with the screen flush to the frame (the basic Kindle display is recessed behind the frame). You can save £10 by opting for a version with ads: these only appear on the lock screen and you can get rid of them any time by paying the extra £10. The front light has also been improved recently to make it subtler and adjustable in terms of warmth as well as brightness. Like the oasis, the paperwhite is waterproof, able to withstand submersion in 2m of water for up to an hour. The paperwhite is the best balance of advanced features and reasonable price of any Kindle, or any other ebook reader. And, unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer version of E Ink system which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }}

£{{ price }}

Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kobo sage Best: For note-taking Rating: 7/10 Screen size: 8in

8in Screen resolution: 300ppi

300ppi Screen light? Yes

Yes Waterproof? Yes, IPX8

Yes, IPX8 Storage: 32GB

32GB Wifi only? Yes

Yes Weight: 241g

241g Dimensions: 161mm x 181mm x 7.6mm

161mm x 181mm x 7.6mm E Ink version: E Ink Carta 1200 The Kobo sage has a larger display than the Kindle paperwhite but uses the same advanced E Ink version. The 8in screen could make this reader unwieldy in some hands, though there’s a raised edge on one side which makes it easy to grip. It is compatible with a stylus, which is sold separately, so you can make handwritten notes in eBooks and PDFs, though the functionality is limited: you can export PDFs for viewing elsewhere but in an ebook, the notes stay on the Kobo. There are physical buttons which make accidental page turns less likely, though you can still touch the screen to go to the next or previous page, and you can turn the reader to a landscape orientation too. There’s also waterproofing – it can survive 60min in 2m of water without harm. Kobo also has a feature called OverDrive which means you can borrow ebooks from libraries, though the range of books, and indeed libraries, is limited. Read the full Kobo sage review

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }}

£{{ price }}

Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Amazon Kindle paperwhite signature edition Best: For maximum storage Rating: 9/10 Screen size: 6.8in

6.8in Screen resolution: 300ppi

300ppi Screen light? Yes, with 17 LEDs

Yes, with 17 LEDs Waterproof? Yes, IPX8

Yes, IPX8 Storage: 32GB

32GB Wifi only? Yes

Yes Weight: 207g

207g Dimensions: 125mm x 174mm x 8.1mm

125mm x 174mm x 8.1mm E Ink version: E Ink Carta 1200 Wireless charging is one of the extras in this special edition of the paperwhite: just plonk it on a pad (not supplied). It looks identical to the regular version, but it had much more storage, which is handy for audiobooks, for instance. It also has light sensors which automatically adjust the brightness of the display according to the environment. You can also change the colour of the light to opt for something warmer and less blue at night, for instance, like the regular paperwhite, and both have brighter displays than the model that went before. While the signature edition is definitely more expensive than the standard one, at least there are no ads with this one.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }}

£{{ price }}

Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Amazon Kindle oasis Best: Premium reader Rating: 9/10 Screen size: 7in

7in Screen resolution: 300ppi

300ppi Screen light? Yes, with 25 LEDs

Yes, with 25 LEDs Waterproof? Yes

Yes Storage: 8GB, 32GB

8GB, 32GB Wifi only? Wifi or wifi plus free mobile connectivity

Wifi or wifi plus free mobile connectivity Weight: 188g

188g Dimensions: 141mm x 159mm x 3.4mm

141mm x 159mm x 3.4mm E Ink version: E Ink Carta This ebook reader is stunning, not least thanks to its aluminium design which comes in two colours: gold and graphite. The oasis is remarkably thin: 3.4mm at its thinnest, but 8.4mm where the battery sits. It has the subtlest frontlight which adjusts to the ambient light automatically (though the new paperwhite now also boasts this) and can be adjusted from pure white to a warm, gentle amber shade. There’s also useful waterproofing. It is pricey, and for many the paperwhite will be easily good enough. It’s the only reader to have a version with what’s called free mobile connectivity. Free really means 4G included for the lifetime of the product, to download books you buy. This is especially handy if you want to buy a new title when you’re away from wi-fi, such as on the beach. The gold is available with 32GB storage, but wi-fi only, while the graphite has 8GB storage (wi-fi only) or 32GB storage with included mobile connectivity. There are physical page-turn buttons on the thicker side, which makes the Oasis feel properly weighted in the hand. Want to switch hands? Turn the reader the other way up so the weight is in the right place and the onscreen content and button functions adjust accordingly. There’s no version with ads for this Kindle. It’s expensive, but sensationally good.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }}

£{{ price }}

Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kobo clara HD Best: Mid-range ereader Rating: 7/10 Screen size: 6in

6in Screen resolution: 300ppi

300ppi Screen light? Yes

Yes Waterproof? No

No Storage: 8GB

8GB Wifi only? Yes

Yes Weight: 166g

166g Dimensions: 110mm x 159.6mm x 8.35mm

110mm x 159.6mm x 8.35mm E Ink version: E Ink Carta The Kobo clara HD is similar to the Amazon paperwhite but lacks the waterproofing or advanced display. On the other hand, it’s cheaper than the Amazon reader. Both now have lights that adjust in brightness and warmth. It has another advantage: its weight. It’s lighter than any of the other readers on test, though the truth is none of them are so heavy as to be a nuisance.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }}

£{{ price }}

Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Amazon Kindle Best: Value Kindle Rating: 7/10 Screen size: 6in

6in Screen resolution: 167ppi

167ppi Screen light? Yes, with 4 LEDs

Yes, with 4 LEDs Waterproof? No

No Storage: 4GB

4GB Wifi only? Yes

Yes Weight :174g

:174g Dimensions: 113mm x 160mm x 8.7mm

113mm x 160mm x 8.7mm E Ink version: Not stated This is the most affordable Kindle in Amazon’s range, though it’s worth noting that the Kobo nia now matches it and offers a higher-resolution display. Here, the 167ppi screen takes the edge off the sharpness of text on the screen, though it’s still highly readable. And, unlike some previous basic Kindles, this one has an adjustable light, so you can read in darker rooms. It doesn’t let you warm up the colour of the light though, like some of its rivals in our list. The Kindle paperwhite and oasis have a flush-front design but the indented screen here is still attractive and highly usable, while it also makes accidental page turns less likely.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }}

£{{ price }}

Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kobo nia Best: Budget reader Rating: 8/10 Screen size: 6in

6in Screen resolution: 212ppi

212ppi Screen light? Yes with adjustable brightness

Yes with adjustable brightness Waterproof? No

No Storage: 8GB

8GB Wifi only? Yes

Yes Weight: 172g

172g Dimensions: 112.4mm x 159.3mm x 9.2mm

112.4mm x 159.3mm x 9.2mm E Ink version: E Ink Carta The new Kobo nia is the company’s entry-level device. Its closest rival from Amazon is the Kindle. It’s now the same price as Amazon’s device but it has one key advantage: the display is higher resolution. Though not as high as the pricier readers here, it’s that bit smoother than the Kindle. There’s also Kobo’s ComfortLight, which is one colour but offers adjustable brightness simply by sliding your finger up or down the left edge of the screen. This is a compelling alternative to the Amazon Kindle, especially for those who don’t want to be tied into the Amazon ecosystem – Kobo readers offer wider file support, making it easier to download books in more formats.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }}

£{{ price }}

Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Amazon Kindle kids edition Best: Kids’ reader Rating: 7/10 Screen size: 6in

6in Screen resolution: 167ppi

167ppi Screen light? Yes, with 5 LEDs

Yes, with 5 LEDs Waterproof? No

No Storage: 8GB

8GB Wifi only? Yes

Yes Weight: 288g

288g Dimensions: 162mm x 119mm x 14mm, including bumper

162mm x 119mm x 14mm, including bumper E Ink version: Not stated The kids edition Amazon devices offer remarkable peace of mind thanks to Amazon’s no-quibble guarantee: if it breaks within the first two years, Amazon will replace it. The reader itself is the same as the entry-level Kindle but the higher price reflects the fact that it’s held safely inside a protective cover. Choose from blue, pink, rainbow birds or space station designs. The other reason for the higher price is that it includes a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ – the subscription renews and costs from £1.99 a month – which gives access to thousands of books, with highlights like the entire Harry Potter series. Because this is a reader, not a tablet, it’s great for ensuring the littluns focus on reading and nothing else. There’s now also a kids’ version of the more advanced paperwhite (£94.99, Amazon.co.uk), which brings with it the useful addition of waterproofing.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }}

£{{ price }}

Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kobo libra 2 Best: For audiobooks Rating: 7/10 Screen size: 7in

7in Screen resolution: 300ppi

300ppi Screen light? Yes, with white and coloured LEDs

Yes, with white and coloured LEDs Waterproof? Yes

Yes Storage: 32GB

32GB Wifi only? Yes

Yes Weight: 215g

215g Dimensions: 144.6mm x 161.6mm x 9mm

144.6mm x 161.6mm x 9mm E Ink version: E Ink Carta 1200 This ebook reader is now on its second version, offering the newest technology in its screen, an attractive design and the benefit of physical page-turn buttons. Like other Kobo devices, you can hold it in landscape orientation if you prefer, borrow books to read from some libraries, and it’s waterproof too. The 32GB storage is more than you might expect at this price, and Kobo says it’s enough for 24,000 books. Realistically, you’re not going to buy that many, so the fact that means there’s room for 150 audiobooks seems more useful. Read the full Kobo libra 2 review

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }}

£{{ price }}

Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Ereader FAQs What screen size do you need? The most common screen size of choice is often 6in (15cm), with the likes of Amazon’s paperwhite and Kobo devices abiding by this industry standard. Do you need a colour screen? If you’re using your ereader for anything other than reading books, for example, magazines and comic books, a colour screen may be a better choice so you can see the images more clearly. Benefits of an ereader vs a tablet At first look, an ereader and tablet look fairly similar in terms of their rectangular shape, but there are some major differences. As the name suggests, an ereader is ideal for those who just want to read on a device, as they’re designed for downloading books, magazines and newspapers. As for their benefits, they’re usually smaller and lighter than tablets, making them more portable, they also have an anti-glare screen, making them better for reading in bright light, while some devices are also waterproof – an ideal solution for holidays. Another pro is that they are often more affordable than tablets, with the average device costing less than £100. Do you need a waterproof ereader? The benefits of opting for a waterproof ereader means you can take it on holiday and not have to worry about it breaking if it gets wet by the pool or on the beach. Similarly, if you enjoy reading in the bath, a waterproof ereader is a safe bet. What kind of wireless connection do you need for an ereader? Depending on your device, your ereader will require wifi to download books, magazines and newspapers. For some models, including the Amazon Kindle oasis (£169.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Amazon Kindle paperwhite (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk), you can use 4G, meaning you won’t be limited to a wireless connection and can download books on the go. The verdict: Ereaders The Amazon range of ebook readers dominates the market. The new Kindle paperwhite is sensational, with brilliant features, performance, design and price in one. But Kobo’s readers are definitely worth a look, with some models boasting a bigger screen and features like note-taking. The Kobo sage is excellent, but for the ultimate ebook reader, the Amazon Kindle oasis shows the brand at its luxurious best. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on eBooks and other tech offers, try the links below: For more portable devices to keep you entertained, we’ve rounded up the best tablets for drawing, gaming and films

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 9 best ereaders: Fuel your inner bookworm with a Kindle or Kobo device