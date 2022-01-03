9 best day beds: Stylish sofas and chaises for your guest room

Whether you’re after a space-saving multifunctional furniture piece that doubles as a sofa and occasional bed, or you’re in the market for an indulgent chaise for lounging in style, a day bed is the way to go.

Sitting pretty in a living room, conservatory, kids’ bedroom or study, this versatile number really won’t look out of place wherever you house it.

While some designs positively encourage daytime snoozing, others are much more practical and can offer an inviting guest bed that’s as comfy as any dedicated sofa bed on offer. Mattresses are usually sold separately in this case, so you’ll need to factor that into your budget – alongside your preference on quality and firmness.

If you want this multi-purpose piece to work even harder, choose a style that features a trundle, which pulls out to reveal a further single sleeping space. Some are worked into the design itself and others, while fitting perfectly and indiscreetly, need to be purchased separately.

Whether you go for a plush velvet number that echoes the shaping of a glamorous chaise, or a Victorian-style metal frame that offers oodles of vintage charm, there are so many options available.

How we tested

We power-napped our way through this selection, looking for great design, quality of craftsmanship and materials, ease of self assembly, and above all, comfort – whether vertical, horizontal or in between.

Get Laid Beds modern Ohio day bed Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Dimensions: H 75cm x W 202cm x D 98cm Scoring top marks for versatility, the Ohio day bed comes in a huge range of sizes and finishes – and the corner frame can be positioned on the left or right, depending on your space. This makes it ideal if you’re after extra seating or an occasional bed but you’re contemplating a tight squeeze. The bed is made from solid wood (choose pine or hardwood) and whether you go for warm white, ash or walnut, it looks fresh, modern and simple in its design. As with all Get Laid Beds’s products, this one’s sturdy and well-crafted. The asymmetrical frame allows you to pile the bed high with scatter cushions for a casual, cosy and inviting look.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Made Harlow day bed, steel, blue velvet Best: For sustainable design Rating: 9/10 Dimensions: H 73cm x W 192cm x D 93cm Impressively, Made’s Harlow day bed is upholstered in 100 per cent recycled polyester velvet, scoring points on sustainability. Also impressive is its sleek and modern stylings. We loved the juxtaposition of the glamorous material and the industrial black metal tubing. The frame also cleverly becomes a feature as it wraps itself around the side cushions, keeping them firmly in place. Bench-like in its silhouette, this one’s without a back but it is designed for lounging – we’re positively encouraged to swing our feet around and laze horizontally. Who needs back support? Cool and comfy in equal measure.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Noa & Nani Hove day bed with pull out trundle. silk grey Best: For sleepovers Rating: 8/10 Dimensions: H 65cm x W 198cm x D 96cm Noa & Nani’s offering gave us serious bang for our buck with its clever three-way design. Not only does the main bed work as a sofa with its wooden back and arm rests, but the trundle pulls out on easy-to-manoeuvre castors to reveal an extra sleeping space underneath: perfect for sleepovers. The Hove is made from solid pine and is finished in a cool, contemporary silk grey, which will appeal to little kids, tweens and teens alike. Impressively, the trundle bed is also slatted for comfort, but you do need to make sure the mattress for the second bed doesn’t exceed 13cm in depth. Luckily, the brand offers a perfectly fitting one to go with it.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Furniture 123 Sacha navy velvet single day bed with trundle Best: Hidden trundle Rating: 9/10 Dimensions: H 97cm x W 215cm x D 101.5cm If you’re after a look that’s more sofa than bed, this stylish furniture piece is glamorous and practical in equal measure. Its tall frame, complete with studded Chesterfield-style exterior, doubles as both back/arm rests and head/foot board, cocooning us whether we’re seated upright or sneaking in 40 winks horizontally. We loved the plush velvet material – in rich navy it’s particularly elegant. This is another multifunctional piece that cleverly conceals a trundle bed underneath. Conveniently, this one comes all the way out so you can position your extra sleeping spot wherever you want in the room. Equating to two standard UK singles, the day bed is perfect for welcoming overnight guests.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dreams elwood daybed with USB charging Best: Practical piece Rating: 8/10 Dimensions: H 105cm x W 210cm x D 112cm Who doesn’t love a furniture piece with integrated tech? Your house guests will certainly appreciate the Elwood’s pair of USB ports for convenient charging – not to mention the nifty side pockets to keep phones and tablets close to hand. This is another clever day bed that transforms into two singles thanks to its hidden trundle drawer. We were impressed with the depth you get in this one: the second mattress can go as high as 38cm, meaning there’s no inferior sleeping space. Sprung slats offer both comfort and support, while the sofa frame itself is upholstered in a durable but soft and cosy light grey fabric. This is one hard-working day bed that promises to get a lot of family use.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Happy Beds Lyon cream metal guest day bed frame, 3ft single Best: For a traditional look Rating: 9/10 Dimensions: H 108cm x W 199cm x D 94cm Full of vintage charm, the Lyon recalls a Victorian dorm bed with its formal, structured steel frame complete with four traditional bed knobs. Happy Beds is a brand that always delivers on high quality and this one’s no exception. The frame feels lovely and sturdy and is finished in an attractive, powder-coated cream paint. Suited to bedrooms and laid-back living spaces alike, the day bed brings a light and airy feel and is positively made for piling up the colourful scatter cushions for a cosy and relaxed look. Thoughtfully designed, there’s enough seat height here to fit in a trundle, or indeed storage boxes underneath. We loved this one for its classic aesthetic.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} August Grove Abbigail single 3ft day bed Best: For country charm Rating: 8/10 Dimensions: H 108cm x W 206cm x D 100cm Recalling an oversized garden bench, the Abbigail day bed offers immediate indoor/outdoor appeal and as such, is suited to conservatories as much as it is guest rooms, summer houses and holiday homes. Made from a mix of MDF and rubber wood, it boasts solid wood slats on the back and head/foot board, which awards it extra heft. We loved the curved line of the back. This one equates to a single 3ft bed and requires a mattress to match. Choose from a realistic natural oak effect or an elegant white.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Habitat Tamara day bed with trundle and two mattresses, grey Best: For convenience Rating: 8/10 Dimensions: H 72cm x W 202cm x D 98cm Simple, practical and stylish, Habitat’s offering boasts three-in-one value. The day bed with trundle comes complete with a pair of comfy mattresses (on the softer side), saving us the hassle of buying separately – and risking getting the sizing wrong. As a sofa, the Tamara is contemporary and boxy, with a neat stitching effect that echoes the angular form of the piece itself, while its chic grey upholstery fabric is reliably hardwearing. The low-lying trundle drawer slides out on concealed castors to double up the sleeping space and, like the main bed, boasts sprung wooden slats for both comfort and support. This is a well-made and multifunctional piece that’s ideal for teen and guest rooms.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} My Furniture Berkley right hand day bed, dove grey Best: Open design Rating: 9/10 Dimensions: H 71cm x W 170cm x D 83cm If you’d rather not feel penned in, this elegant number gives you the freedom of a traditional chaise longue with its open side. (Choose left- or right-hand configurations to suit your space). Upholstered in a rich velvet, it boasts a sprung seat and backrest with foam- and feather-filled cushions that are both luxuriously deep and super comfy. The boxy style is elevated on chunky wooden feet and is finished to a high standard with neat double stitching and buttoned detailing. Made for luxurious lounging, this one’s a winner in a modern glamour setting.

