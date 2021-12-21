‘83' Movie Review: Ranveer Singh's Whistle-Worthy Kapil Dev Act Anchors This Absolute Crowd-Pleaser

83’ by filmmaker Kabir Khan is a glorious tribute to Kapil Dev, his devils and the historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win. With Ranveer Singh leading the pack, the sports drama is a recreation of a moment in time that changed the course of cricket forever. And Singh as the Haryana Hurricane has pulled off another character chameleon act, transforming into and embodying Dev like only he can, delivering his career-best work. Extensive homework has gone behind and it shows (read shines). Needless to say, he is facilitated by director Khan’s immaculate storytelling abilities, weaving stories with ease and bringing out the best in his boys. But while they anchor the show, the film rightly belongs to the team with Tahir Raj Bhasin (Sunil Gavaskar), Saqib Saleem (Mohinder Amarnath), Jatin Sarna (,Yashpal Sharma), and Jiiva (Krishnamachari Srikkanth) bowling over viewers with others including Harrdy Sandhu (Madan Lal), Ammy Virk (Balwinder Singh Sandhu), Chirag Patil (Sandeep Patil), Dinker Sharma (Kirti Azad), Nishant Dahiya (Roger Binny), Sahil Khattar (Syed Kirmani), Adinath Kothare (Dilip Vengsarkar), Dhairya Karwa (Ravi Shastri) and R Badree (Sunil Valson). Even Pankaj Tripathi (PR. Man Singh) acts as the glue that keeps it together, bringing in comic relief at high-strung emotional scenes and Deepika Padukone (Romi Dev) who cheers on from the side. The film’s biggest strength is it makes one relive the World cup with every sixer and boundary and gives people who missed it, an experience of a lifetime. You will laugh, cry, snot and some more.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Kabir Khan’s 83 was a potential spectacle from the word go. And I’m happy to report that it is exactly what you expected and more. While the trailer teased the good part and ugly, the film is a culmination, a homage to the most grounding underdog story in the history of Indian sports. Which makes for a watch of a lifetime, with audiences cheering like they’re watching an actual match of camaraderie, sportsmanship and sheer resilience. And the credit goes to the screenplay by Vasan Bala, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and Kabir Khan who co-wrote it. And when coupled with Aseem Mishra’s cinematography and music by Pritam Chakraborty, the result is like they say, HOWZAT! In fact, with a runtime of 2 hours and 32 minutes, 83 reminds one why India is obsessed when it comes to cricket. Because it began in Lord’s cricket ground in London when 14 men beat the two-time World Champions West Indies, putting India back onto the cricket world stage. It’s just a bonus and added win that it’s dished as a movie, another entity India is obsessed with.

I wasn’t born when India played and defeated West Indies at Lords on June 25, 1983. But growing up, I would listen to my grandmother tell me stories about the impossible feat that Kapil Dev and his boys made possible. Yes, she was the biggest cricket fan in our house and today, years after her passing, I wonder what joy it’d have given me to watch Kabir Khan’s 83 with her. While I know I’ll be forever bereft of that joy, it is heartening to imagine families huddled up together to watch Ranveer Singh step into the shoes of Dev and cheer and clap as he lifts the World Cup trophy. Of course, we already know what happened but it is the earnesty and wholesomeness with which Khan tells the story; it makes you want to stand and scream and celebrate like you’d do at a stadium. That’s the energy that film maintains throughout.

It begins before any of the hullabaloo though. By showcasing the dilapidated condition of cricket in the country before the Kaptaan and co. proved that India’s got it and paved the way for little Sachin Tendulkars. Like Pankaj Tripathi’s character PR Man Singh says, India had won the independence but not the respect it deserved. And the film builds on the same premise and with inspiring montages and an underdog story like any other sports films. And we’ve had a few; but 83 rightly belongs to the entire team with banter and rapport that we don’t see these days.

Let’s start with the character chameleon himself! Ranveer Singh delivers his career best performance by sinking his teeth into the role and bringing to life the life of a living legend.

I’m convinced – there is nothing Singh can’t do. From his body language and mannerisms to the way he bounces his words and balls, Singh lives and breathes the character. “We here to win” is bound to give you goosebumps; even his punctuations are spot on and it is a treat every time he comes on screen. Not just that, Singh also manages to capture Dev’s steely resilience and effervescent personality and mold it to create a heady yet heart-tugging mix. It is a helluva journey to become the archetype of excellency. Among seniors and peers, paaji is adorable as he tries to lift the morale of his team whose tickets for return are already booked. And the credit goes to the Gully Boy actor who has proven yet again that there’s no lane/line he can’t ace.

In fact, he is supported by the entire team, especially Tahir Raj Bhasin who is reserved yet impressive as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem who is just as magnetic as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna who makes his mark as Yashpal Sharma, and Jiiva who undoubtedly has some of the best lines and punches as Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Even Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu is hilarious without even trying to. Having said that, I would have loved to see more of the other team members and their stories within the same frame. And I’m looking at Chirag Patil who plays his father Sandeep Patil.

However, the hero of the film is the director Kabir Khan who does justice to the epic story and brings out finer nuances and highlights the spirit of the sport which is beyond race and religion. The director doesn’t do a half hearted job and builds the team like one should. He uses real footage and pictures in between shots and even makes one forget the line between real and reel. And that says something! Also, he is in no hurry, he sets the premise and takes one along the journey.

With little sub-plots and side stories, he successfully establishes cricket over communal differences and religion and without it being in your face or any kind of propaganda-driven commentary. In fact, there is an instance where police personnel allotted for civil unrest in a remote, tension-filled place stop over by a muslim household to ask the score and later watch the match with other teeka-sporting lads. I don’t know about others, it also reminded me of the times when cricket has salvaged fights at my home, with my father and his buddies, all believing in different religious beliefs.

Even otherwise, the biggest win for the film ought to be the crowd, even after knowing the fate of the match, clapping and cheering for the players. All while reminiscing about the legends who graced our screens. It is also laced with sweet surprises and cameos that are bound to further lift your spirits. The director also brushes on the subject of aggression that cricket is capable of bringing to the fore but it isn’t as thorough and sincere.

Lastly, the dialogues written by Sumit Arora pack a punch when the batsmen are off the field There’s no ‘Satar (70) minute but enough spine chilling lines as well to infuse drama. Even the memorable songs by Pritam will make a home in your heart, when paired with the visuals. Yes, I can’t stop humming Jeetega India and Lehra Do.

Verdict.

83 can easily be dubbed as the Lagaan of this decade. If it isn’t clear yet, the film is a celebration of cricket, cinema and everything Indian cinegoers love. Go watch it with your families and don’t forget to get your masks. P.S- throw some tissues in there too!

Cover artwork by Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : ‘83' Movie Review: Ranveer Singh's Whistle-Worthy Kapil Dev Act Anchors This Absolute Crowd-Pleaser