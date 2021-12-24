'83': Kabir Khan Reveals Why Kapil Dev And His World Cup-Winning Teammates Haven't Watched The Film Yet

With blockbusters like New York, Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to his credit, filmmaker Kabir Khan is all set to recreate the Indian Cricket team’s historic 1983 World Cup win on the silver screen. And with the industry and critics already showering the sports drama with praise, Khan is still waiting to get a nod from Kapil Dev and his teammates. Yes, you heard it right. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Khan revealed that the original 1983 Indian team refused to attend the movie screening as they wanted to catch all the action together.

SEE ALSO: ‘83′ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh’s Whistle-Worthy Kapil Dev Act Anchors This Absolute Crowd-Pleaser

When quizzed about the feedback that he received from the World Cup-winning team, Khan replied, “It’s an incredible thing and people don’t believe it, but they are yet to see the film. Kapil Dev sir told us that they will all sit together as a team and watch 83 when it’s released.” Furthermore, he added, “They have refused to see any screening. That shows how secure they are of their stardom. I am also flattered by the trust they have put in me that they’ve shared their story and now given me the freedom to interpret it.”

Ranveer Singh, who leads the pack in Kabir Khan’s entertaining sports drama, has left no stone unturned and delivered a breathtaking performance. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who attended a special screening of ’83’ a couple of days back, was shaken by Singh’s Kapil Dev act. “Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn’t spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could’ve walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving ‘83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions,” Shetty tweeted.

Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn’t spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could’ve walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving ‘83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions. pic.twitter.com/IW8zGYNsyc — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2021

Apart from Ranveer, the Kabir Khan directorial also features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna and others in pivotal roles.

SEE ALSO: ’83’: Here’s How Much Kapil Dev And Rest Of The World Cup-Winning Team Members Earned From Ranveer Singh’s Film

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : '83': Kabir Khan Reveals Why Kapil Dev And His World Cup-Winning Teammates Haven't Watched The Film Yet