'83': Is Ranveer Singh Taking A Cut In His Paycheck Due To Poor Box Office Result? Find Out

Despite all the rave reviews and support from the film fraternity and cricket legends, Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’ has failed to live up to its box office expectations. Yes, you heard it right. As shocking as it may sound, the Kabir Khan directorial was finally released on December 24 after multiple delays, failed to allure the audience to the cinema halls despite all the hype.

The sports drama which documents the 1983 Indian cricket team’s historic win was reported to be made with a stupendous budget of nearly Rs 200 crore but according to trade expert Taran Adarsh, ’83’ has managed to earn just Rs 54.29 crore (Friday: 12.64 crore, Saturday: 16.95 crore, Sunday: 17.41 crore and Monday: 7.29 crore) which is far below its expectations.

#83TheFilm remains low… A double digit Day 4 would’ve salvaged the situation, but the rejection is apparent in its numbers… Premium multiplexes are driving its biz, but that’s not enough… Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr, Mon 7.29 cr. Total: ₹ 54.29 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/vZ9bITOkx7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2021

While the makers hope the movie to pick up and fans to come out in support of their favourite stars, a source close to the production told Bollywood Hungama, “The film looks and feels like a documentary on the World Cup. Some from the production team had pointed this out while the film was being made.” Furthermore, the source also added, “What was the need to shoot at the pricey Lords stadium in London when there are so many similarly vast cricket stadiums right here in India? But the naysayers were shut down by those from the film unit who were fully confident of getting the audience into theatres.” The source concluded the statement hinting at Ranveer’s taking a massive cut in his pending fee to counter some of the losses.

Meanwhile, several B-town celebs like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and others took to their respective social media handles to praise the movie. South superstar Rajinikanth also joined the bandwagon of celebs as he tweeted, “#83TheMovie wow what a movie magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers @kabirkhankk @therealkapildev @RanveerOfficial @JiivaOfficial and all the cast and crew (sic).”

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the Kabir Khan directorial also featured Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu and others in pivotal roles. The movie was released in cinema halls on December 24.

