'83': Here's How Much Kapil Dev And Rest Of The World Cup-Winning Team Members Earned From Ranveer Singh's Film

After several delays, Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83’ is all set to release in cinema halls on December 24. A phenomenal tribute to Kapil Dev and his 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team, the Ranveer Singh starrer is already trending on social media as celebs and critics have been all praise for the maverick actor. While Singh delivers a breathtaking performance, co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk and others also give an impressive performance on the silver screen.

Ahead of the film’s release, a Bollywood Hungama report suggested that the original World Cup-winning team members earned approximately Rs 15 crore for allowing their characters to be used in the film. Furthermore, the report also stated that Kapil Dev gained nearly Rs 5 crore from the project. “Before making the film it is important to acquire the rights of the subject and the individual stories of the players the film is based on, especially when it revolves around real-life people of incidents. Keeping this in mind, (makers) paid the original winning team of the 1983 World Cup approximately Rs 15 crore, while Kapil Dev walked away with the lion’s share of around Rs 5 crore for his go-ahead,” the report stated.

While Ranveer Singh has been on the receiving end of praise for his stellar performance in the sports drama, ’83’ has been announced tax-free by the Delhi government. Responding to the news, filmmaker Kabir Khan thanked CM Arvind Kejriwal. “Thank you, Shri. @arvindkejriwal ji and Shri. msisodia.aap ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi! Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India’s greatest victory to a wider audience,” Khan wrote.

Slated to release on December 24, ’83’ will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

