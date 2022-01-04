8 stylish homeware pieces every host needs for their next dinner party

Party season may be officially over but it’s 202, and a whole new year of weekends await.

Whether you’re dreaming of hosting epic dinner parties with your nearest and dearest or just want a restaurant-worthy set-up to encourage your newly minted healthy eating resolutions, giving your dining room a new look with fresh tableware and statement furniture is the quickest way to update it without forking out for an entire renovation.

When it comes to homeware, MADE.COM is one of our favourite destinations to pick up new, design-led pieces at prices that won’t make you wince. And right now, those prices have become even more enticing, thanks to MADE.COM’s flash sale on all things dining.

The company has laid on a feast of discounts over all sorts, from essentials like a 12-piece dinner sets and stainless steel cutlery, to nice-to-have luxey touches: think wine racks, elegant pendant lights and chic dining tables that can magically expand to fit extra guests.

Dreamed up largely by MADE.COM’s in-house team of designers, each piece has a timeless quality for the modern home.

The flash sale won’t last long, and with so many things on sale it can be hard to pick out the killer deals. So, we’ve done the hard work for you, and curated an edit of the pieces to pluck from the sale – before stock runs out.

It’s time to say goodbye to chipped plates and mismatched tableware and invest in a brand new set that will elevate even the simplest of snacks, like beans on toast. Made from durable, easy-to-clean porcelain, this 12-piece set is in a timeless white, given an edge with a metallic gold trim. The set includes four dinner plates, four side plates and four bowls, making it ideal for smaller households. Also available in a white and blue colourway.

Take your fancy new plates from every day to extraordinary with the addition of this matte gold-hued cutlery set, also in the flash sale. The sculptural utensils are made from showing off at your next dinner party, and they’re dishwasher safe too, making cleaning up a breeze.

If you’re not lucky enough to have room for a cellar to house your wine collection, here’s the next best thing. MADE.COM’s Scandi-cool Tomas wine rack can hold an impressive 18 bottles so your glass will rarely run dry – handy when you’re hosting. The lightweight design can happily sit on counter tops and there’s a natural wood shelf top, giving you space to keep wine accessories (think a corkscrew or coasters) close to hand.

Treat your glassware to an upgrade this January with MADE.COM’s ribbed highball collection. The elegant design promises to take even a simple drink of water to the next level and although we like the clear glass, moodier iterations in smoked grey, orange and blue are also in the sale, allowing you to add a splash of colour to your tablescape.

Good lighting plays a crucial role at dinner parties, setting the ambience for an extraordinary meal. Made from multi-coloured glass globes and brass, this 87 x 60cm pendant looks best suspended over the dining room table, and will add drama to mealtimes.

Make your new dining table purchase work harder by getting one that can extend to accommodate extra guests. This Jenson design has an extension leaf, which, when pulled out from beneath the tabletop, can take your guestlist from six to eight. All that’s left is to send out the invites. Also available in a lighter oak finish for the same price.

Rattan has been the darling of the interiors world for a while now, and its popularity shows no sign of wavering. If you’ve been searching for an easy way to incorporate the trend into your dining space, this bar stool could be the perfect addition. Ideal for setting beside your drinks cart or raising your humble breakfast bar’s style stakes, the grey upholstery offers a plush space on which to perch.

The smart shopper opts for furniture that can do more. This storage unit isn’t just a great place to display choice homewares, but it can act as a room divider too, screening off areas to give you distinct places. Best of all it can extend too, giving you more or less space as you need.

