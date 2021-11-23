8 skincare saviours in the Black Friday sale to winterproof your routine

Just as you switch up your wardrobe at this time of year, making a few seasonal changes to your winter skincare routine will keep your complexion not only feeling its best, but looking it too.

It can be confusing knowing where to turn to when you’re trying to better your beauty regime – especially with so many constant new skincare launches claiming to be the next best thing.

If you want our advice, it’s always best to head to a beauty brand you can trust to ensure you invest in products that perform. Elizabeth Arden is such a name, with a rich heritage and more than 150 beauty awards, to prove you can rely on them.

From cult-classic favourites like the eight hour skin protectant cream to next-generation new products like the retinol ceramide eye cream, their bestselling line up has everything you need to upgrade to a powerful and effective winter skincare routine. You’ll also find they make perfect presents for a loved one or two this Christmas.

And right now (until 29 November) is the best time to shop at elizabetharden.co.uk, as you can save 25% off all full price products in their Black Friday sale.

Simply enter code BF25 at checkout to save 25% across Elizabeth Arden this Black Friday

To help you make the best purchases and make sure your skincare routine will withstand the season, follow these winter skin rules and you’ll not only maintain a hydrated and healthy complexion but notice a more youthful one too.

Skincare rule 1: Inject an extra layer of moisture

(Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum 30pc)

With less moisture in the air in the colder months, it’s not just dry skin types that will benefit from the extra boost of a harder-working serum. Layer your skin with these single-dose capsules (100% biodegradable), enriched with super-moisturiser hyaluronic acid and skin-strengthening ceramide, for a hydrating hit. They may be small but think of them as huge glasses of water for thirsty skin.

Buy now (Now £33.75, elizabetharden.co.uk)

Skincare rule 2: Boost your beauty sleep

(Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Premiere Overnight Regeneration Cream 50ml)

Your skin’s needs differ from day to night, so don’t skip the vital step of using a targeted PM moisturiser. This award-winning jar contains ingredients that aid its recovery from the day’s aggressors giving it a helping hand as it goes into repair mode – including ceramides that support and strengthen the skin barrier.

Buy now (Now £57, elizabetharden.co.uk)

Skincare rule 3: Always keep a barrier cream on standby

(Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour® Cream Skin Protectant)

There’s simply no winter skincare SOS that the brand’s cult-classic skin saviour can’t fix. Apply to lock in moisture on minor irritations, like flaky elbows, chapped lips, dry hands and rough cuticles. Use it as a skin-protectant on sensitive areas, as well as windburn. Or use it in your make-up routine to tame unruly brows, highlight or add gloss.

Buy now (Now £21, elizabetharden.co.uk)

Skincare rule 4: Keep your pout in plump condition

(Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour® Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm 15ml)

Not only does this game-changing rich lip balm relieve dry, chapped lips instantly, but it prevents any flaking in the first place by strengthening the lips fragile moisture barrier. Expect long-lasting hydration, so you don’t need to keep reapplying like other formulas – providing a smooth base for your lippy on top.

Buy now (Now £15, elizabetharden.co.uk)

Skincare rule 5: Switch to a richer moisturiser

Prevage Anti-aging Moisture Cream Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30, £125

(Elizabeth Arden PREVAGE® Anti-aging Moisture Cream Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30)

If your regular day cream is leaving you with a parched complexion, from the colder climate and central-heating, its time-up for an upgrade. Turn to this award-winning intense daily cream and your complexion will stay soft and supple all season long, but crucially the antioxidant and SPF will ensure it’s protected from environmental aggressors too.

Buy now (£125, elizabetharden.co.uk)

Skincare rule 6: Prep your skin with primer

(Elizabeth Arden Flawless Start Hydrating Serum Primer)

The key to creating a flawless foundation finish is preparing your complexion with a primer. If you found your make-up noticeably sitting in your lines, pores or imperfections, applying this beforehand will create a smooth, even canvas. Packed with hyaluronic acid, this also gives skin that extra hydration boost – a major bonus.

Buy now (Now £21, elizabetharden.co.uk)

Skincare rule 7: Reach for retinol for rejuvenation

(Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum 30pc)

From smoothing fine lines and wrinkles to fading pigmentation, retinol is the hardest-working skincare ingredient backed by science to turn back the clock and should be in your evening skincare routine. Encapsulated to keep the active potent and paired with ceramide to protect skin from the side effect of dryness, you’ll be addicted to these capsules thanks to their skin-transforming ability.

Buy now (Now £33.75, elizabetharden.co.uk)

Skincare rule 8: Ask more of your eye cream

(Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Line Erasing Eye Cream 15ml)

For rejuvenating eye results, you can turn to the gold-standard skin-active retinol in this new eye cream too for your PM routine too. It’s microencapsulated, so slowly releases as you sleep – making it gentle on the skin but still super powerful. Add a cocktail of moisture-boosting ceramides, skin-strengthening niacinamide and firming peptides, and you can say goodbye to puffiness, dark circles and fine lines – leaving your peepers smooth and bright.

Buy now (Now £37.50, elizabetharden.co.uk)

Save 25% off all full price products the Elizabeth Arden Black Friday sale. Simply enter code BF25 at the checkout.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 8 skincare saviours in the Black Friday sale to winterproof your routine