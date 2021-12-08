8 best weighted blankets to soothe anxiety and bring comfort

The past two years have been among the toughest in living memory. As Covid-19 spread around the world, people – understandably – have become more stressed and anxious than ever. So it’s little wonder that weighted blankets have become a popular choice for people looking for a product to help soothe anxiety.

Sensory weighted blankets and clothing are not new; therapists have used them for more than a decade to help people with autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. But the blankets only really hit the mainstream consumer market recently, when people started sharing how comforting they found them.

They are typically filled with thousands of tiny glass beads that create their weight to allow them to apply light pressure to the user. They feel almost like a wearable hug. Some studies have shown that nearly a quarter of trial subjects reported reduced anxiety after use, and they can be used to ensure a calmer night’s sleep.

Finding the right weighted blanket for you is crucial to enjoying the potential benefits. The most important factor is identifying the best weight, which can be done by determining 10 per cent of your body weight and going for one nearest to that. The rest – size and materials – is a matter of personal choice.

How we tested

We found several weighted blankets and enlisted a number of testers of different weights to trial their effectiveness at calming, soothing and enhancing sleep. Each blanket that made it through to be part of this round-up has been rated after we considered other factors too, including the style, quality and make of its cover (if it has one), holding power of the internal ties to keep the weighted blanket inside its cover, ease of care and price.

Mela chill weighted blanket, double, 7kg Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Sizes available: Single, double

Single, double Weights available: 5.5kg, 7kg, 9kg

5.5kg, 7kg, 9kg Removable cover included? Yes The number one spot in our weighted blanket review had been held by a competitor for the past year or so, and we thought it would be impossible to topple it, but Mela’s chill has proved us wrong. The main sway for us has been the luxurious 100 per cent eucalyptus silk shell surrounding the weighted blanket inner and the 300 thread count outer cover. The fabric is soft and looks remarkably similar to real silk – we’d struggle to differentiate between the two if we weren’t told. And because it’s what’s inside that counts, the blanket is filled with anti-rustle glass pellets to create the weight. We’ve yet to hear a peep from them after a couple of weeks of use. Another thing that hasn’t changed since we’ve started using the blanket is the fact that the weighted inner is still attached to the cover, thanks to several ties that keep it secured in place despite daily use. The result of these elements is a super breathable, ultra-comforting blanket that somehow always keeps our tester at the perfect temperature in bed for a restful, restorative night’s sleep. The eucalyptus silk, meanwhile, feels buttery soft and smooth next to the skin. You might also sleep a little better knowing that your purchase could have a positive impact because Mela donates one per cent of profits to the charity Young Minds, and helps protect trees in the Amazon. The eucalyptus is also harvested from regenerative forests and needs 10 times less water than cotton. Wash this blanket’s cover at 30C to keep it as good as new.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Simba orbit, single, 6.8kg Best: Luxury weighted blanket Rating: 9.5/10 Sizes available: Single

Single Weights available: 6.8kg, 9kg

6.8kg, 9kg Removable cover included? Yes The firm that brought us perhaps the most-hyped mattress in history also offers a weighted blanket. And it was this one that is our former best buy for its exceptional quality and sleep-inducing powers. The orbit is made from several elements, including a cushiony layer that envelopes the quilted pockets holding the glass nano-beads for maximum comfort and a machine-washable grey 100 per cent cotton cover. We tried the blanket in 6.8kg and found it was comfortable and breathable enough to keep us sound asleep through the night, with no hint of restlessness. Indeed, this blanket has been helping our tester fall asleep every night for well over a year, and the fact that it looks as good today as it did when we first opened the box is a testament to its quality. Read our full review of the Simba Orbit weighted blanket

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Karmara karma comfort, herby, queen, 6kg Best: For options Rating: 8/10 Sizes available: Double, queen

Double, queen Weights available: 6kg, 8kg, 10kg, 12kg

6kg, 8kg, 10kg, 12kg Removable cover included? No The only downside to most weighted blankets is that they are typically one shade and mostly grey. Grey is a fantastic colour because it fits any décor, but sometimes a little colour is needed to brighten your area – and mood. That’s where the Karmara comfort comes in. The handmade weighted blankets come in six different designs, including block colours of deep-sea blue, elephant grey and peppermint paradise green, and patterns: Aztec adventure, starry night and herby, which we tested. Herby has a pretty floral and foliage design on one side and a minty green on the reverse. Each blanket is made from breathable, soft 100 per cent organic cotton, but note that there is no removable cover (although you could always add your own). The absence of a removable cover doesn’t mean they can’t still be kept clean and hygienic, because the blankets are machine washable at 30C. The lack of layers does mean that you can feel the beads inside each quilted pocket, but this is not uncomfortable. We love the freedom of choice that Karmara’s blankets offer, with the gorgeous designs, two sizes and four different weights.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Echor luxe weighted blanket, 9.1kg Best: Faux fur weighted blanket Rating: 8.5/10 Sizes available: 150cm x 200cm

150cm x 200cm Weights available: 6.8kg, 9.1kg

6.8kg, 9.1kg Removable cover included? Yes Biting cold nights call for a blanket that adds a whole lot of warmth, and this from Echor is as cozy as they come. A plush, astonishingly soft grey velvety faux fur cover encases a weighted blanket that features several layers and pockets that hold the glass beads. This means the weight is distributed evenly over your body to avoid overly heavy spots or lumps. And despite being warm, we didn’t feel too hot under the blanket in bed. Our tester has taken to using the blanket as a throw on the sofa more than in bed because it’s perfect for dark winter nights in front of your favourite TV show. They have found this the perfect way to wind down before a good night’s sleep and like that the cover is also machine washable on a 30C cycle. Overall, this is a decent quality, comforting blanket at a fantastic price.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Emma hug weighted blanket, 7kg Best: For hot sleepers Rating: 8/10 Sizes available: 150cm x 200cm

150cm x 200cm Weights available: 7kg

7kg Removable cover included? Yes People who quickly get hot in bed will likely think a weighted blanket is not for them, but our tester is a hot sleeper who keeps one foot out of the covers all year long, and loved how this blanket kept them at a comfortable temperature throughout the night. Despite the inner weighted blanket having seven layers to hold and evenly distribute the extra fine glass beads and a cotton shell, it was somehow still really breathable. It also comes with a removable 100 per cent bamboo fibre grey cover. This was our tester’s first experience with bamboo fabric, and they loved how silky smooth, soft and luxurious it is and that it has an almost cooling feel. Our tester was surprised at how relaxing it was to sleep under the weighted blanket and was able to enjoy the calming effect for a tranquil nights’ sleep without becoming overheated. The options with this blanket are limited – it comes in one weight and size – but it will be suitable for most users, especially as weighted blankets are typically most comfortable if not shared in bed. There’s also little risk when buying it because Emma gives you 200 nights to decide if it’s right for you and, if not, will allow you to return the blanket at no cost.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Espa grey cotton weighted blanket, 4.5kg Best: Cotton weighted blanket Rating: 7.5/10 Sizes available: 150cm x 200cm

150cm x 200cm Weights available: 4.5kg, 7kg, 9kg, 11.5kg

4.5kg, 7kg, 9kg, 11.5kg Removable cover included? No If only 100 per cent cotton will do in your bed, this weighted blanket is a great option. The grey blanket features a plump, quilted design with an embroidered white contrast logo detail. Each pocket is filled with glass beads to add weight, and we found that it is distributed evenly across the body for maximum cosiness and calming effects. We like that there are four different weights to choose from, making it easy to find one that is closest to 10 per cent of your body weight, and you don’t pay a premium for a heavier blanket – they are all the same price. But remember that this doesn’t come with a removable cover and can be only spot cleaned with a damp cloth, so we’d recommend adding a cover to keep it in superb condition for the life of the blanket. It will need regular shaking to ensure it is evenly spaced inside, or, you can keep it for use on the sofa only.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Snoozzzy weighted blanket

Best: For children Rating: 9.5/10 Sizes available: 2.2kg blankets are 91cm x 122cm, 3.1kg and 4.5kg are 102cm x 152cm

2.2kg blankets are 91cm x 122cm, 3.1kg and 4.5kg are 102cm x 152cm Weights available: 2.2kg, 3.1kg, 4.5kg

2.2kg, 3.1kg, 4.5kg Removable cover included? Yes Snoozzzy is a children’s wellbeing brand that specialises in weighted blankets, so its products are designed with the needs of little ones in mind. It’s no wonder then that the 7lb (about 3.1kg) blanket that our dinky nine-year-old tester tried went down a storm. He loved the fun design on the cuddly fleece cover and the raised, dotty sensory pattern on the reverse, and he adored the plush owl cuddly toy that comes as an added extra for £7.99. His parents like that the blanket has eight loops around the edges to keep it in place inside the cover if he wriggles around in bed, and that the cover can be unzipped and popped in the washing machine for cleaning on a cool cycle. What makes this brand special is the attention to detail and consideration for children’s safety. The stitching on the covers and blankets, and the zips, underwent rigorous strength-testing during development to ensure safety, and all the dyes used are formaldehyde-free.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Silentnight weighted blanket Best: Budget buy Rating: 8/10 Sizes available: 150cm x 200cm

150cm x 200cm Weights available: 6.8kg, 9kg

6.8kg, 9kg Removable cover included? No, but a reversible cover is available as a bundle with the blanket (£69.99, Sleepypeople.com) At 9kg, this blanket is one of the heavyweights, but it does not feel overly oppressive. It is supremely soft on the skin, and the glass beads that give it its weight are evenly distributed thanks to the equally sized stitched pockets. Sleeping beneath it is a joy, and it will send you off to the land of nod fast. But because the cover is not removable to put in the washing machine, we think it is best suited for use on the sofa rather than in bed. It does, however, feature loops that can be used to tie on your own cover or buy the bundle rather than the weighted blanket alone, which we’d highly recommend if you’re planning to use the blanket in bed. Whichever way you look at it, this is a great quality blanket for a reasonable price.

Weighted blankets FAQs What is the purpose of a weighted blanket? Weighted blankets use gentle pressure to promote a sense of calm and relaxation, and reduce feelings of anxiety. Lisa Sanfilippo, a psychotherapist, yoga therapist and author of Sleep Recovery, explains: “When we feel swaddled or held, we can tend to feel safer and more secure. It may mimic the feeling of contact, which can be comforting.” They can also help with sleep problems such as insomnia. Is it ok to sleep with a weighted blanket every night? It’s generally safe for adults to sleep with a weighted blanket every night – in fact, our tester now sleeps under their Simba blanket every night. But it’s important to choose the right blanket for your needs. Most manufacturers suggest that your blanket should be around 10 per cent of your own body weight, but you should always choose a weight that feels comfortable, and remove it if it begins to feel too heavy. If you have a medical condition or any concerns about using your weighted blanket, consult a medical professional before investing. Young children should always be supervised when using a weighted blanket. Is a weighted blanket instead of a duvet? It’s up to you – some people like to replace their duvet with a weighted blanket, whereas others like layering them both, particularly during the colder months. If the sizes match up, you can also use a duvet cover on your weighted blanket to keep it clean. The verdict: Weighted blankets We knew it would take a lot to change our minds and find something that would prove better than the Simba orbit, but Mela’s chill managed it and just pipped the orbit to the top spot. It was the eucalyptus silk cover that did it for us, and we adore how it feels on our skin in bed. It has yet to fail in lulling us into a deep, restful sleep, and we love how luxurious it looks, despite being reasonably priced. The orbit is definitely still up there though, and we think it is probably the best blanket for people with a slightly bigger budget. For children, we can’t recommend the Snoozzzy dinosaur weighted blanket highly enough, because it features a fun design and soothing soft cover that will help calm anxious and excitable little ones in need of a deep night’s sleep. Voucher codes For great deals on homeware and bedding, check out the links below: For an even more comfortable night’s sleep, head to our edit of the best mattress toppers

