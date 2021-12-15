8 best tweezers to use for killer eyebrows

Tweezers are a staple makeup bag buy, for at-home eyebrow grooming and stray hair removal.

Available in different shapes and sizes, tweezers pull hairs out from the root, which the best pairs should do effortlessly without any snapping off halfway. As well as keeping eyebrows in shape, they can be used for adding on individual false eyelashes or creating nail art. Not forgetting removing a splinter or grabbing an annoying ingrown hair with their pincer hold.

Sanitize your tweezers in between use, and then make the most of good light and a magnifying mirror so you can work towards the direction of hair growth. Brushing the hairs out before tweezing offers a handy steer too.

A tweezer tip may be sharp and pointed, or flat and slanted, depending on intended use and your own preference. Should you be unsure which type to shop, we’re to help and have narrowed down the best tweezers.

From stainless-steel to brightly coloured, sharp, and slanted tips, read on for our list of the best tweezers.

How we tested

We trialled the tweezers over a few months, testing for precision, grip, and comfort. Also taking price-point into account, our tester reviewed pairs suitable for all budgets. To make our best list, the tweezers had to pluck away both fine and thick hairs with ease. Finally, we rated them on aesthetic too.

The best tweezers for 2021 are:

Best overall – Anastasia Beverly Hills tweezer: £26, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Anastasia Beverly Hills tweezer: £26, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for pulling out thicker hairs – Mac tweezers / slant: £26, Maccosmetics.co.uk

– Mac tweezers / slant: £26, Maccosmetics.co.uk Best precision grip – Rubis pointer tweezers: £21.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Rubis pointer tweezers: £21.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for eyebrow shaping – Tweezerman pointed slant tweezer: £25, Tweezerman.co.uk

– Tweezerman pointed slant tweezer: £25, Tweezerman.co.uk Best tweezers set – Brushworks the complete combination tweezer set, pastels: £7.99, Lookfantastic.com

– Brushworks the complete combination tweezer set, pastels: £7.99, Lookfantastic.com Best for fluffy brows – Benefit grooming tweezer and brush: £16.50, Boots.com

– Benefit grooming tweezer and brush: £16.50, Boots.com Best for comfort – Eyeko tweeze it tweezer: £6.40, Lookfantastic.com

– Eyeko tweeze it tweezer: £6.40, Lookfantastic.com Best budget pair– Mavala gold-plated tip tweezers: £7.20, Amazon.co.uk

Anastasia Beverly Hills tweezer Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 This glossy black stainless-steel pair have rose gold branding and look luxe in our tester’s make-up bag. We found that the slanted point pulled out stray hairs on our first attempt, with no grip slippage. Because the tip is effectively sharp, it is almost spiky, so we appreciated the small soft rubber protective cap for storage. As well as speedy brow shaping, we used these precise tweezers to remove a stubborn in-grown leg hair too. Although a pricier purchase, the faff-free results more than justified this cost for us.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mac tweezers / slant Best: For pulling out thicker hairs Rating: 9/10 These sleek black metal tweezers arrived in a zip-lock pouch, which we kept for storage reuse. They have a smooth finish and silver slanted tip, plus a removable protective cap. The slanted edge can grab light hairs, but these tweezers are particularly adept at pulling thicker ones out from the root without any snapping. We found the satisfying grip and grab action neatly yanked hairs on the first go, making light work of plucking our tester’s overgrown eyebrows.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rubis pointer tweezers Best: Precision grip Rating: 8/10 These stainless-steel tweezers look and feel robust, durable, and built to last. Arriving in a tiny zip-lock pouch, this reusable case was handy for keeping them clean in our make-up mag. The tweezers are slimline, while being effortless to grip with. When concentrating on finer hairs under our brows, these tweezers really came into their own, expertly drawing out tiny strands without much pull. We did need to be careful as the point is extremely sharp, even piercing through the included protective cap at times.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tweezerman pointed slant tweezer Best: For eyebrow shaping Rating: 8/10 This is a lightweight yet sturdy pair of tweezers, made from stainless-steel which is finished with minimalist Tweezerman branding. A protective cap keeps the tweezer point clean when not in use too. The frame’s base flattens with a gentle hold to manoeuvre comfortably, while its curved edge gets in really close to the brow bone. For this reason, we think they’d be useful when applying singular false eyelashes. The result is a precision tweezer which takes patience for gripping smaller hairs, but they do come out easily thanks to the angular shape and tip sharpness.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Brushworks the complete combination tweezer set, pastels Best: Tweezers set Rating: 8/10 Within this set are four pairs of stainless-steel tweezers in pretty pastel shades: slanted, straight, slanted point and pointed. Each arrives with a soft rubber band keeping them shut. Our tester found the smooth handles simple to hold onto and rated having options for different uses, at under a tenner for all four too. The slanted pair are a chunkier wide version, like the slanted straight tweezers. Meanwhile, the slanted point pair successfully nail precision and grip strength and we used them most for tidying up our eyebrows. Finally, our favourites are the pointed tweezers, because they were excellent at getting to a seemingly unreachable short hair, without any sharpness on the skin.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Benefit grooming tweezer and brush Best: For fluffy brows Rating: 9/10 Arriving in a reusable plastic box with a secure click-shut lid, inside we found the double-ended metal tweezers which are coated in diamond dust for extra pizzazz. The tweezer frame also features an etched star design, and for that reason, this pair win extra aesthetic points. The slightly slanted tip offers a firm option for plucking thicker hairs that need tweezer traction. We loved using the thick brush both before and afterwards to fluff out our brows, with the multi-tasking tool speeding up our beauty routine.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Eyeko tweeze it tweezer Best: For comfort Rating: 8/10 These stainless-steel tweezers are coated in signature Eyeko cobalt blue and have a rubber clip for keeping them closed in between use. We noted that the slanted tips are sharp enough to pull hairs out easily, without scratching our skin. They offer decent precision on an angle when plucking thinner eyebrow hairs too, minus any pinching. The tweezers feel lightweight, and once closed are a streamline shape which can squeeze into a small makeup bag too.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mavala gold-plated tip tweezers Best: Budget pair Rating: 8/10 Given their price at just over £7, these gold-plated metal tweezers look much more expensive than that. The tong shape is angular, so the tip reaches hairs without nipping the skin. Ridges on the frame also helped with gripping them between our thumb and finger. This is a very lightweight pair of tweezers, which can feel a little fiddly to push together, but they successfully pluck both thin and thick hairs.

The verdict: Tweezers As a tweezer that grips and pulls hairs without slips, we really rate Anastasia Beverly Hills. Meanwhile, Mac is great for removing thicker hairs minus any snapping. Finally, we liked being able to brush our brows upwards for ease before tweezing with the Benefit pair.

